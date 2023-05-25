BDSA veteran Matt Smith is on the cusp of a major milestone, as he is set to play his 300th game for the Vikings.
A talented goalkeeper, Smith quickly established himself in the Vikings side upon joining in 2006, and has since celebrated consistent success with the club.
After years representing State League and Division One teams, he has retired to the reserves, where he will play as a striker against Ballarat SC at St Georges Reserve on Sunday.
Aside from winning numerous trophies with the club, Smith said one of his biggest highlights was experiencing State League competition with the Vikings, where he enjoyed the challenge of facing high level opposition.
"It went from facing quality strikers every couple of weeks to every week, and I even got to play against an ex-Socceroo," he said.
I came [to the Vikings] to escape goalkeeping actually.- Vikings player Matt Smith ahead of his 300th game
The player in question is former Australian footballer Joe Spiteri who played eight games for the national side.
But, Smith said perhaps his favourite achievement was when he was the league's equal leading goal scorer for the reserves, while also goalkeeping in Division One.
Ironically Smith, who is skilled at both ends of the field, has spent most of his time for the Vikings in goal, despite wanting the opposite when he arrived at the club.
"I came [to the Vikings] to escape goalkeeping actually," he said.
"I spent a few years playing reserves on the field, then shortly after the seniors keeper got an injury and I kept the rest of the season, and kept for like eight years after that."
"I got to play a fair amount of reserves while keeping, but nowhere near as much as I wanted to, which is what I get to do now."
It's not the only unusual part about Smith's story, who fall into the sport by accident.
He grew up playing football and cricket, but was introduced to soccer by a friend who's team needed an extra player at the 2004 Southern University Games.
"My mate was needed to goal keep, and I just went along for the drinking," he said.
"They needed someone out on the left wing, and I fell in love with the game basically since then."
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Smith's milestone match will be one of several big fixtures in the BDSA, which will see the Vikings try to maintain their three point lead at the top of the table when they travel to Bacchus Marsh.
Creswick in fourth host second place Ballarat North in a match that could also shape the top of the table.
At the other end of the division, bottom side Daylesford host second from bottom Maryborough, with both clubs still searching for their first win of the season.
A top of the table clash between Vikings and Ballarat North is the highlight in Women's Division One, while third place Ballarat SC will try to stay in touch with the top two when they travel to fourth placed Forrest Rangers.
Matt Smith will play his 300th game for the Vikings at St Georges Reserve on May 28 at 1pm.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.