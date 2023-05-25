The Courier
Sebastopol Vikings' Matt Smith set to play 300th game in BDSA

By Bryan Hoadley
Updated May 26 2023 - 5:06pm, first published May 25 2023 - 3:48pm
Matt Smith holding a match ball at St Georges Reserve ahead of his 300th appearance for the Vikings. Picture by Adam Trafford
Matt Smith holding a match ball at St Georges Reserve ahead of his 300th appearance for the Vikings. Picture by Adam Trafford

BDSA veteran Matt Smith is on the cusp of a major milestone, as he is set to play his 300th game for the Vikings.

