Ballarat East residents have had a small victory in their fight to stop an electrical substation being built close to their homes.
The City of Ballarat will back a community campaign to tell utility company Powercor a residential area is an inappropriate location for the infrastructure, with mayor Des Hudson on Wednesday pledging to take a position of advocacy on behalf of affected residents.
Councillors voiced support for residents opposing the potential development at 203 York Street after they lodged a petition at the May 24 ordinary meeting citing concerns including health, safety and property devaluation risks.
Deputy mayor Amy Johnson agreed with the sentiments expressed in the petition, telling the meeting "substations are an eyesore" and that the council "should be doing all [it] can to encourage a choice of a different site".
Cr Samantha McIntosh said she felt for affected residents like lead petitioner Jenny Paterson - who's lived in the area for more than 40 years - and that the council should take the opportunity to be their "voice".
"This is not our decision making space - there is zoning here that disallows us from making a decision in this council chamber," Cr McIntosh acknowledged.
"I would ask us to look at what can we do as a councillor group to make a difference in this situation."
Cr Hudson confirmed residents' submissions would be taken on board and that the council would "look at advocacy opportunities" in accordance with its governance procedures.
Powercor has owned the York Street site - which is zoned for construction of services and utilities - since the 1960s.
Signage was erected at the site designating it as a future substation location, but this rotted away in recent years without being replaced.
Newer residents say they were either not informed at all about the potential future use of the site before buying properties in the area, or misinformed that it "would not be built upon because of it being a floodway".
Long-term residents say they had no indication anything would be done with the land until they saw what appeared to be Powercor staff or contractors conducting soil testing and other investigations earlier this year.
Powercor has not confirmed 203 York Street as the chosen location for its third Ballarat zone substation, only that it has started "scoping for a suitable location" and surveyed residents around York Street as part of this process.
The company says it must build a new substation by 2025 to provide for Ballarat's growing population and support bushfire mitigation devices to "keep protecting the wider community".
All of Powercor's zone substations in both residential communities and industrial zones throughout western Victoria are designed and operated to meet all Electromagnetic field guidelines.
