A community arts hub celebrating diversity has opened in Sebastopol, following a collaborative project.
The Ballarat Neighbourhood Centre co-ordinated the project with Phoenix P-12 Community College students and staff, and artists to create the hub.
It includes a shipping container, formerly known as Contain Art and donated by the City of Ballarat, which has been transformed into a useable gallery, artist in residence and small workshop.
The ArtBox at BNC is a space which aims to grow into an arts hub for artists, community groups and schools in Sebastopol and surrounding areas.
It is located on the college grounds, near the Ballarat Neighbourhood Centre.
A group of six Indigenous Phoenix P-12 Community College students worked with artist and proud Kokotha/Mirning/Wirangu woman, Deidre Burgoyne Rosier, to paint surrounding poles to enhance the area and create a welcoming entrance.
The project took more than nine months to complete.
BNC community development officer Sandy Darrington said the project was about making everyone feel welcome.
She said the art container had been made accessible for the whole community to enjoy.
"We want to see the local community, Sebastopol and surrounds, taking advantage of this beautiful space. It's perfect for community artists, individuals, community arts groups, schools or historical societies if they wanted to have displays," Ms Darington said.
Ms Burgoyne Rosier painted the exterior of the ArtBox in Indigenous colours and stories of her Indigenous heritage. She will hold the first exhibition in the art container.
She said she hoped the students she worked with to create the totem poles would continue their art work.
Phoenix P-12 Community College's Josh Boon said the project allowed students to work with different year levels and community members.
He said the college would keep building on its relationship with the community.
"It was a good opportunity for our students to work with Deidre and make those connections as well," Mr Boon said.
The ArtBox is part of Regional Development Victoria's $5 million Spotlight on Sebastopol project. It is just one of the arts projects Ballarat Neighbourhood Centre is coordinating with the $100,000 it received through the RDV and City of Ballarat.
To celebrate The ArtBox, an official opening will be held on Tuesday, May 30, at 2.30pm at Ballarat Neighbourhood Centre, 11 Tuppen Drive, Sebastopol.
To RSVP by May 29, email development@ballaratnc.org.au or phone 0429 227 613.
