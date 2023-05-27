A group of five women have been caught in the street with bags, prams and a shopping trolley full of allegedly stolen goods, a court has heard.
One accused, a 27-year-old woman, who The Courier has chosen not to name as she avoided conviction, appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court via link on Thursday to plead guilty to the shop theft on June 9, 2022.
The court heard the accused woman stole $119 in clothes from Best and Less in Bridge Mall, leaving the store with the theft undetected by staff.
It was only when authorities, responding to an alert about a group of five women alleged to have stolen items from various stores in the area, stopped the 27-year-old on Armstrong Street about 3pm and found the clothes in her bag.
The items still had the Best and Less tags on them and she could not produce a receipt.
The court heard the group of women had with them two prams and a shopping trolley which held various stolen clothes and electrical equipment.
They were arrested for the thefts and taken to Ballarat Police Station for interview.
Defence counsel for the woman told the court at the time of the theft, the 27-year-old had recently left hospital on a community treatment order for mental ill-health.
"The others she's met at the hospital and been persuaded by them to steal at a particularly vulnerable time in her life," the defence said.
"She instructs she is in a much better place."
The woman had a "very limited" criminal history, with two prior matters before the court.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz ordered the woman make a 12-month promise of good behaviour to the court, an option which would allow the accused to continue her treatment.
"You've been involved with others and been involved in this activity," she told the woman.
"When there's multiple people committing these offences, the impact on the business can be quite significant.
"I accept it was a time in your life when your mental health was quite unstable."
