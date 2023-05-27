The Courier
Good behaviour for woman in Ballarat Magistrates' Court for alleged shop theft spree

Ellie Mitchell
Ellie Mitchell
May 27 2023 - 10:30am
Ballarat Magistrates' Court. File photo.
Ballarat Magistrates' Court. File photo.

A group of five women have been caught in the street with bags, prams and a shopping trolley full of allegedly stolen goods, a court has heard.

