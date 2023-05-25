SET up in the bright and airy well-being room, Reid's Guest House residents could peruse quality, luxury brand clothing with personalised shoppers for support and advice.
Threaded Together's mobile wardrobe has started helping people find outfits and their own clothes, for free, with dignity.
The Ballarat program is run through Child and Family Services, better known as Cafs, with a base off Grenville Street.
Threaded Together program and volunteer lead Nicole Roberts said the increased costs of living had highlighted access issues for many vulnerable community members and the van allowed for a chance to "catch members of the public" who might otherwise be missed.
"People can be referred to us from outside Cafs ... Everywhere there is someone in need can be referred to us for no cost. It's all worked so well," Ms Roberts said.
"The clothing is for all ranges of people and situations, for example, a person might be trying to get a rental and desperately want to be the person who gets the place. They don't want to be judged.
"... We know there's a need out there and it's growing. We want to keep expanding and reaching more people."
Threaded Together's van is on loan in Ballarat from Sydney but the hope has been to make it a permanent service to ensure people in more remote areas do not miss out. To do that, Cafs needs to raise about $40,000 a year, plus bring on more volunteers.
The mobile program has been reaching communities as far away as Bacchus Marsh, Ararat, Daylesford in the Ballarat region.
Clothing items are donated from excess stock by major fashion retailers, such as Myer, David Jones and The Iconic. Major brands like Bonds, Tommy Hilfiger and PE Nation are also involved.
Consumers can access clothing items from socks and underwear to overcoats and boots.
Ms Roberts said it was amazing to have more than 600 brands across Australia on board with donations.
Cafs has been operating the Threaded Together hub for two years and in its first year alone supported about 1000 people find the right fit. It gave away more than 7,500 high-quality clothing items to people in need.
For Reid's Guest House, having Threaded Together on site was part of an increasing move in working with community partners for a more wrap-around support experience.
The crisis support accommodation receives no funding for programs and instead staff seek other ways they can support their guests, also known as consumers. For example, bookings have been made for hair appointments with Federation TAFE hairdressing students.
Some paintings in the re-freshed Reid's rooms have been donated from Pinot and Picasso's popular wine and painting sessions.
To find out more about Cafs' Threaded Together program or to volunteer, visit cafs.org.au.
