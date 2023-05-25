The Courier
Threaded Together's mobile wardrobe helping those in the Ballarat community

Melanie Whelan
Updated May 26 2023 - 7:26am, first published 4:00am
Reid's Guest House residents Ben Williams and Brenan Lumm help unload stock for the Threaded Together visit this week. Picture by Lachlan Bence
SET up in the bright and airy well-being room, Reid's Guest House residents could peruse quality, luxury brand clothing with personalised shoppers for support and advice.

