Leaders in the rental market and tax academics are concerned the government's new landlord tax could be passed onto renters.
The state treasurer used his 2023-24 budget not only to fund election commitments but also to dig the state out of massive COVID-induced debts.
From January investors could pay an average of $1300 in extra taxes.
There will be a fixed $500 fee each year for landholdings worth between $50,000 to $100,000, $975 if above $100,000 and an extra 0.1 per cent for every dollar above $300,000.
Real Estate Institute of Victoria chief executive Quentin Kilian says the changes will force landlords to leave the sector, diminishing rental supply and fuelling cost pressures.
It might be to soon to tell if landlords will be successful in passing this pressure on. Uniting Vic Tas chief executive Bronwyn Pike said she hoped the sector did not see significant rises amid price pressures.
"It's important to remember that every cost a landlord puts into their property is tax deductible," she said.
"So we would hope landlords take this into account and we don't see significant rent rises."
RMIT accounting senior lecturer Venkat Narayanan said in a statement increasing taxes which could impact low or medium earners was not appropriate and would instead like to see a more targeted approach.
"Taxes at properties above a certain value may be an option, for instance properties over $1.5 million are unlikely to be let out to lower-income earners," Dr Narayanan said.
"Those groups could cope without having to pass on the cost to their renters or, even if they do this increase, it may be more easily absorbed by renters."
The Greens have been calling for a rent freeze in order to help wages catch-up to rising rental prices, but treasurer Tim Pallas has ruled this out.
Mr Pallas flagged the government would look at a rental cap or another form of market intervention to ease the pain for the one in three Victorians who are tenants.
The Greens say they are willing to work with the government on proposed tax legislation that comes before parliament.
Premier Daniel Andrews blamed a lack of housing supply rather than land tax for driving up rents.
His government will hand down a housing and planning strategy statement in September to address the lack of available homes.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
