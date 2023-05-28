I've recently moved to Ballarat and tried to ride from my home in Redan through to the restaurant strip on Armstrong Street.
I am very much a casual cyclist and feel nervous riding on the road with large cars going past me at high speeds, so I was pleasantly surprised by the bike path along Sturt Street, which felt safe and comfortable.
That was until I got to Dawson Street and I couldn't believe that not even pedestrians are able to cross there safely without going onto either side of Sturt Street first.
Maybe residents like Paul would see more people using the path if it is actually a convenient complete path through to the centre of town - would you see many people using a road if it was suddenly a dead-end that stopped 1km from its destination?
Ballarat would also see many more casual cyclists like families and children using cycling paths if they were more direct and safe and road-separated.
Suzanne Conkas, Redan
I'm getting sick and tired of the absolutely baseless argument that car drivers (and now this newspaper) keep perpetuating about cycling and pedestrian infrastructure.
Do you think if Sturt Street had a great big gap in it that was illegal for cars to cross, that we might see a reduction in cars using the street?
If Mr Harper actually did drive the entire length of Sturt Street and back again (approx 12 minutes), he would be in close proximity to the bike path for 84 minutes every week.
Being in sight of the bike path for a mere 0.8 per cent of the week isn't a particularly strong basis for any kind of argument, so perhaps this newspaper could source a better quote next time.
Maybe from a cyclist or pedestrian that actually uses the infrastructure in question, rather than a car driver with obvious motivated reasoning and clear lack of logical thinking.
Henry Singleton, Redan
The recent articles in The Courier talking about underutilised parking at GovHub and parking difficulties for hospital staff demonstrates the undeniable problem with Ballarat: everything is too far away from everything else. Because of the distance between homes, shops and businesses, it is impractical to walk, bike or otherwise use active transport for daily commutes.
As such, the only remotely feasible alternative to every single person dragging along two tonnes of metal with them wherever they go is public transport.
However, due to the lack of density in Ballarat, with medium density-living being basically non-existent, public transport is stretched to the point that even commuting into the CBD is often more difficult by bus than by car.
The issue with the lack of parking in the CBD and near the hospital is not because of under-investment in parking, but an over-investment in car-centric planning and an abandonment of the idea that cities should be built around people first.
As the population of Ballarat has gone from regional town to regional centre, Ballarat has not grown upwards, with multi-family homes and apartments near workplaces and shops as the norm, but rather outwards, into the countryside with single-family homes nowhere near anything else.
To see the successful future of Ballarat, we should look to cities built around non-car-centric living, such as Tokyo, Oslo and Amsterdam and avoid the fate of Geelong or Melton, where traffic becomes worse every year.
Cam Dawe, Sebastopol
I agree strongly that the GovHub parking should be made available to the workers at the government hub.
This would free-up a lot of spaces in the car parks set aside for the train passengers that they were purposed for. Why are we letting many empty spaces go begging when parking is already at a premium?
Rose Gregg, Wendouree
While Lydiard Street is closed and some works are being undertaken at the station there is, or was, a unique opportunity for other important improvements to occur.
Now was the time to finally provide disabled access between platforms, lower the rails on the north side so that the platform and train floor are at the same level, return the missing signal post on the gantry, return the railway gates to an operating status and - last but not least - undertake some long-overdue maintenance on the station building.
Unfortunately, it appears those responsible haven't had the foresight to deal with these issues at this time. One can only dream of what might have been and is still to come.
Gerald Jenzen. Soldiers Hill
Once we had a beautiful unspoilt boulevarde as an introduction to the entrance of this city.
Now it is ever-changing, more tasteless unnecessary additions appear, intrusive garden beds, limited parking and topped off with a ridiculous palm tree, first impact entering Sturt Street South.
Miles of hardly used bike track with enough concrete to extend the fairway at the airport. But the incredible millions about to be spent on reorganising the mall is obscene.
There is no guarantee this will alter the function or appeal. Great idea - a one-way road alongside a children's playground.
There must be a more suitable answer to this dilemma.
Jean Burt, Wendouree
Parking in this city is a joke.
If you can find a space you may have an hour free, but don't go over that hour because it works out very expensive.
That's one of the reasons the CBD is dead - or dying. Now to find out there is unused parking at the GovHub, that even workers can't use, defies comprehension.
Just another disastrous plan by our civic leaders, along with the debacle that Sturt Street is now, and the decimation of our beautiful lake with ridiculous lights.
I didn't realise there was basement parking under the GovHub building that can't be used by the staff. Someone has some explaining to do.
Craig McDonald, Invermay Park
