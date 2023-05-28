A Ballarat real estate director is stepping up for a new challenge, and finding new ways of communicating.
Sam Borner, Ray White Ballarat director is four weeks into rehearsing the Rumba for the Ballarat Foundation's Dancing with our Stars event.
He is one of ten Ballarat personalities who have dedicated 12 weeks to fundraising for the foundation.
Money raised will support programs such as the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, L2P driving program and important grants across the community.
Each star has the goal of raising $10,000 and so far the ten stars have raised more than $60,000.
Mr Borner, along with partner Ashlie Ross, has been practising at The Dance Studio under the supervision of owner Shelley Ross.
Ms Ross said the Rumba is typically classified as the dance of love, is on the slower side and uses lots of control.
Mr Borner said the rehearsals have put his body through the wringer at times.
"I'm actually enjoying the challenge and enjoying trying to improve something I've never done before," he said. "There's a lot of hip movements."
Mr Borner said he was a little apprehensive before the event launch, especially knowing he was given the dance of love, but he said he had overcome that concern.
"I'm actually enjoying the meaning and you can actually tell a story through the song," he said.
"It's different for me to be able to express that through dance, because I've never been involved in [dance] before."
As a way to continue his fundraising efforts, Mr Borner and the team at Ray White have organised a trivia event and charity action.
The event will take place on June 17 at the Victoria Street Bowling Club.
"The team in the office have been brilliant with organising the event and some sponsorships and fundraising," he said.
"We've got a really good group behind us to help support us, it'll be a fun night."
Over the next few weeks Mr Borner said he will be focusing on his fundraising efforts and refining his dance routine.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
