Myrniong-trained and Ballarat-owned Just Believe is racing in Sweden to put Australia in the upper echelon of world trotting.
Just Believe lines-up against Europe's best trotters The Elitloppet at Solvalla on Sunday night.
He is one of 16 starters, also representing Sweden, France, Norway and Italy, which will contest two heats with the hope of progressing to the final later on the same program.
Just Believe, which is trained by Jess Tubbs and driven by her husband Greg Sugars, and was bred and owned by Cardigan-based Yabby Dam Farms, is only the third Australian-trained trotter to contest the race.
He earned an invitation after dominating the end of last season with a clean sweep of the Inter Dominion championship in Victoria and then early this season taking out the Great Southern Star.
Even before Just Believe faces the starter, it has been a massive adventure just to get to Sweden.
Just Believe and Sugars arrived there late last week after a 60-hour trip which included time in the air, on the sea and on the road.
"We flew Melbourne to Bangkok, then to Doha, where we changed planes, and on again to Amsterdam, where there is a 'horse hotel' and we had a bit of a break," Sugars said.
"Then we drove all the way through Germany and Denmark and over the bridge from Copenhagen to Malmo, in the south of Sweden."
Sugars says the seven-year-old has not missed a beat since arriving.
He was given his first look at the Solvalla track early this week.
"I was quite happy with his work," Sugars told Harness Racing Victoria.
"I wanted to try and simulate a trial basically.
"I worked him over 2000m here and ran him the first furlong quite solid as if he was running out the gate, then backed off through the middle, and we dashed up the last 600m I suppose and ran a pretty good last quarter.
"Overall, I was pretty happy with his work.
"He's a casual sort of horse when he's by himself and probably doesn't give 100 per cent at the finish, but that's fine for a workout today. I was happy with what we saw."
Sugars said there were no negatives to report in regards to Just Believe's condition and how he had settled into his new surrounds.
"We're hopeful he puts his best foot forward when it comes time to race."
Just Believe, which is raced by a syndicate on lease from Yabby Dam Farms, starts from barrier seven in the first heat scheduled for 11.28pm.
His race record stands at 18 wins and 18 minor placings from 58 starts for $668,463. Sugars has driven 3744 winners, including 56 group 1s.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.