Sebastopol Vikings SC will look to turn their shaky away form around when they travel to Fawkner SC in State League 3.
The Vikings are equal on points with Fawkner, but have risen above their opposition in the table after an impressive 3-1 victory over Western Eagles SC.
But if Sebastopol wants to secure all three points on Saturday, they will have to improve on their inconsistent away results, which has seen them lose twice and draw once away from St Georges Reserve this season.
They face a Fawkner side who will be looking to atone for a disappointing 3-1 loss to Diamond Valley SC.
The Melbourne club is on a bad run of form after losing three of their last four fixtures, conceding 14 goals in the process.
There are only six points separating third from eleventh in the State League 3 competition, so a positive result could see fifth place Sebastopol rise higher, while a loss will mean they fall below their opposition in the table.
Approaching the halfway point of the season, Vikings coach Michael Busija said his team weren't getting ahead of themselves despite their ambitious objectives for the rest of the season.
"We haven't spoken a lot about it, because realistically the next game is the most important one, and you have to win each of those as well," he said.
"We're just focusing on what our next target is, and knowing that when you look at the ladder towards the end of the year, as long as you've got your processes right, then those things will keep you in the mix."
Busija said he was impressed with the performances of several players so far this season, including Patrick Karras who has scored five goals from midfield, Charles King who has returned strongly from injury and Nedeljko Mitrovic who has played well in defence.
He said the side would also get a boost from new signing, ex-Ballarat City player Lachlan Wright.
"He wasn't able to play the first eight games through work, but his situation has changed now," he said.
"He's lacking match fitness, but over the next four to six weeks I'd expect to see some big things from him."
Fawkner SC will host the Vikings at CB Smith reserve on May 27 at 3pm.
Ballarat City FC face another difficult test in the NPL 3 competition as they host North Sunshine Eagles FC at Morshead Park.
The home side has lost five games in a row, including a 7-0 thrashing in their last outing against Caroline Springs George Cross FC.
Ahead of Saturday's match, City sit bottom of the table, eight points adrift of Essendon Royals SC in eleventh.
North Sunshine will prove stern opposition for the home team, despite losing their last match to Doveton SC 1-0.
The third placed side are the league's leading goal scorers, having found the back of the net 26 times in the first 10 matches of the season.
The Eagles started the season in dominant fashion, winning five of their first six, but have since had a dip in form, taking just one win from their last four outings.
If Ballarat are to win their first game of the season, they will have to find a way to shackle North Sunshine's Redouane Sarakh who has scored seven goals this season, equal second in the NPL 3 competition.
But, City can take confidence from the last time the two sides met.
In the final match of the 2022 season, City claimed a 3-0 victory over the Eagles thanks to a hat-trick from former player-manager Michael Trigger, which saved the club from relegation.
Ballarat City host North Sunshine Eagles FC at Morshead Park on May 27 at 3pm.
Sitting pretty inside the top three on the ladder, Ballarat City's State League 2 women will be keen to add another three points to their season tally when they play against Spring Hills.
The confidence is booming in the City camp after another powerful performance, seeing them slot four goals past Greenvale United last week, and importantly keeping a clean sheet.
This week's opponent were poor at home last round, going down 5-0 to St Albans Saints which will no doubt give the Ballarat team a lot of confidence knowing how close Ballarat came to defeating St Albans just two weeks ago, going down 2-1.
Spring Hills sits seventh on the ladder with one win and two draws so far. The match begins at 5pm on May 28 at Springside Reserve.
