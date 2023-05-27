It is in Pirooz Jafari's nature to share information and knowledge.
A migrant from Iran, Mr Jafari has been working in community development for more than 20 years, supporting small and large grassroots community groups.
He said his parents, who were both teachers, were always fond of giving people the skills and knowledge so they could do things for themselves.
When Mr Jafari migrated to Australia in the 1990s, he studied law and his first job was in a community legal centre.
"The emphasis was to give the community the legal knowledge they need to have so they can make informed decisions about themselves," Mr Jafari said.
"It's not about rescuing people, it's not about telling people what to do, it's about giving people the knowledge they want or seek and then they can make decisions that they see fit for themselves."
Mr Jafari ran his own migration law practice specialising in asylum seeker and humanitarian cases. This experience enriched his understanding of people's diverse voices and their experience of gross violation of human rights.
"The role I had in different organisations always had that community development, working with grassroots community members to give people information, share knowledge and connect community members to each other," he said.
Mr Jafari currently operates a Geelong-based consulting firm which focuses on advocacy for change, cultural exchange and creativity.
In Ballarat, he will present two workshops on managing difficult conversations and situations for people working in or connected to community groups. He will give participants practical tools to overcome some of these challenges.
"We are not all the same and that can sometimes create misunderstanding, tensions and how to work respectively with one another without feeling frustrated and feeling your voice is not heard," Mr Jafari said.
"Misunderstanding can sometimes have financial consequences, reputational damage so these are some of the things that are very important to local groups. They take pride in what they do, their reputation is important in the community so there are things they need to be aware of to protect their integrity."
The workshop will be held on June 6 between 10am and 12.30pm at Ballarat Regional Soccer Facility. An online session will be held on June 20 between 6pm and 8.30pm.
The event is part of a series of workshops through Ballarat neighbourhood houses' Community Governance Project, which is funded by the City of Ballarat.
Registrations: ballarateastnh.org.au/community-governance/community-groups
