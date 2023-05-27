The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Pirooz Jafari presents Ballarat Neighbourhood House workshops

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
May 27 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It is in Pirooz Jafari's nature to share information and knowledge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.