The Ballarat Football Netball League announced Carlton great and AFL Hall of Fame member Anthony Koutoufides will coach the BFNL's senior inter-league side in 2023.
Koutoufides was named as coach in 2020 before the representative program was cancelled due to COVID-19.
He will go head-to-head with the Hampden Football Netball League's inter-league side, which will be coached by triple-premiership Lion Jonathan Brown.
BFNL Chairman Adrian Bettio noted that the inclusion of Koutoufides as coach would provide great exposure for league players to play under an all-time great.
"Anthony will be a great inclusion to our interleague program in 2023," Bettio said.
"His knowledge and expertise will give the players a real boost to not only perform at this level, but to take back to their home clubs only strengthening our competition."
Koutoufides played 278 games for Carlton, winning two best and fairests and earning two All-Australian selections.
It is a big return to inter-league action for the BFNL, with no inter-league matches played since 2019.
The BFNL lost to Hampden by 74 points at the 2019 AFL Victoria Community Championships, with the Championships now defunct.
It is now up to leagues to organise their own inter-league matches if they want to utilise the concept.
The BFNL made space in its fixture to play inter-league, showing its commitment to the program.
Both leagues agreed upon running an under-23 competition for 2023 to highlight the talent within which has missed out on representative football over the past three years.
Ballarat hosts Hampden on July 1 at Mars Stadium, with no BFNL senior action to be played over the weekend.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
