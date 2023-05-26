The CHFL season is nearing the half-way mark.
There is still a lot to play out, but there are some teams needs to get wins right now to stay on track to play finals.
Some important players make returns on Saturday and there are still players being given their first taste of seniors in the CHFL.
An injury-hit Hepburn faces potentially its most challenging assignment of the season.
The Burras tackle a stung Newlyn, which despite losing to Gordon last time out is a team on the way up.
Curiously this will be the first the Cats and Burras have met at Newlyn since 2017, not that this is expected to have any bearing on the outcome.
Hepburn has had a rampaging start to the season - averaging 135.6 points with an average winning margin of 86 points.
Defensively, Skipton is the only side to give up less points in five games.
Hepburn has faced three teams well down the ladder, but at the same time also dispensed of finals contenders Dunnstown and Learmonth comfortably enough.
Right now the Burras shape as the biggest danger to Gordon's hopes of back-to-back flags, but Newlyn is hoping to change the complexion of the premiership race in this round six contest.
Marcus Darmody's Cats found out firsthand what it is going to take to work its way into that company in losing to Gordon last round.
They were right with the Eagles for the first half before falling away and losing by 32 points.
So for Newlyn it is as straightforward as doing it for longer - that means nothing less than four quarters against Hepburn, which has the ability to strike quickly given half a chance.
Darmody said the Cats were well aware of the dangers Hepburn posed.
He said while they would have plans in place to negate Hepburn's match-winners, the Cats' main focus was getting right what they had to do.
Hepburn coach Mitch Banner said it was obvious Newlyn was an improver and the Burras would be wary of what the home team took to the table.
"Nothing's different. It's another challenge and potential threat."
The challenge does look more difficult though without Brad and Mitch McKay, Liam O'Halloran and Hayden Rodgers all out, and still no sign of Matt Notman and Jackson Carrick.
Rhys Jenkins returns from injury to a key defensive post and Xavier Penny, Nash Robinson, Leigh Lovig and Kyle Yanner each get an opportunity for the first time this season.
Hepburn gets back Matthew Notman after missing two weeks with work commitments and Rhys Jenkins (calf) is also set to play for the first time since round two.
Frustratingly for Newlyn, it remains without high profile recruit Nick Carter (hamstring), who has not played since round one and looks like having to wait until after the King's Birthday Long Weekend before returning.
Liam Gill (calf) is out after being sidelined against Gordon.
SELECTION: Burras
BUNINYONG and Gordon have each introduced important players.
Fresh from a bye, the Bombers have been able to recall Aaron Hart, Jarrod Rodgers and David Kelly, as well as getting Bayden Marchant back.
All have not been in action since round two, missing two games.
Rodgers is one the Bombers' most important players and Kelly is a big addition to defence.
Buninyong is going to need to do everything it can against the Eagles.
The Bombers find themselves well down the table.
It is a similar scenario to last season, when they were able to produce a big winning run and play finals.
They are going to have to do the same again.
Gordon has Billy Griffiths back after being out with concussion and Mark Gunnell after being unavailable for a week.
SELECTION: Eagles
BUNGAREE should take its unbeaten run to five on this visit to Creswick.
The Demons entered the season with high expectations after adding an impressive group of recruits and with a draw allowing it to make a strong start.
After a tight battle in the opening round in which they were fortunate to get victory over Rokewood-Corindhap, they have looked comfortable.
With Ballan as its next assignment before the mid-season break, Bungaree will be looking to go to the long weekend with an unblemished record and ready to face the competition's big hitters.
Creswick will have plenty of spring in its step after getting its first win of the season.
The Wickers had to work hard, but importantly they secured the premiership points.
They are going to have to take their performance to another level against Bungaree to even stay in touch.
Sam Cooper (hamstring) goes out for Bungaree, but Isaac Quick is back after being unavailable, Bern Dodd (shoulder) is fit and first-year player Jessie Gallagher from East Point makes his senior debut.
Creswick has regained Lachlan McKenzie and Nathan Strugnall.
SELECTION: Demons
THERE is so much on the line in this one with Ballan and Beaufort each desperate to get its first win of the season.
Ballan coach Shannan Broadbent always knew it was going to be another testing campaign in his first year at the club.
The Blues have had some good moments, not being far off against Clunes and Rokewood-Corindhap, but overall they still have a long way to go.
Injuries have not helped, with this exposing a lack of depth, and either has not being able to play on their home deck.
Beaufort has been disappointing.
The Crows worked hard in the off-season to build their list and they have a completely new look, but unfortunately it has not converted into wins.
This corresponding round last year gave Beaufort a fourth win, but it has not been able to win since and it is only going to get a lot tougher.
The Crows need a win as a confidence builder.
In big plus, Beaufort joint coach Mitch Jenkins is back. He has not played since suffering a hamstring injury in round one.
However, Lachlan Murray's season looks to be over after suffering what is suspected to be a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
Jenkins said while the diagnosis was yet to be confirmed, Murray had had an ACL reconstruction previously and suspected this would be the outcome.
Riley Henderson (quadricep) and Noah Leckie (concussion) also could not be considered for selection.
The Crows have also added Liam McLinden, Dempsey Wenn for his first game since round three and Clayton Jardine, who will make his senior debut after moving from Taylors Lake this season. Jardine has not played at all this year.
Ethan Kennedy is back in the fold for Ballan with youngster Jack Jarvis, while Tyler Trickey has been recalled and under-18 player Kobe Heafield makes his senior debut after joining the Blues from Bacchus Marsh this season.
SELECTION: Blues
SPRINGBANK has had to do it the hard way to date.
With a line-up looking much different to the one which took it into last year's grand final, the Tigers have just had to chip away.
The Tigers have defeated Beaufort, Creswick and Ballan - a trio which has been largely battling against everyone.
They are wins they had to have, but not a lot can be drawn from these outcomes.
Springbank's biggest tests have been against Bungaree and Carngham-Linton, and it has come up short each time.
This trip to Daylesford for Pride Cup Day has the potential to be tricky.
The Tigers go in as favourite, but Daylesford has shown it cannot be taken lightly.
The Bulldogs are feeling a lot better about themselves after getting their first win.
Springbank has added five grand final players to its line-up to face Daylesford at Daylesford on Saturday.
Joel and Brett Maher, Kieran Kennedy, Flynn Donegan and Pat Glanford are all back to bolster midfield/on-ball and defence ranks.
They are still some way off full strength, but it is a big step forward as their campaign starts to heat up.
Springbank faces Dunnstown, Learmonth, Newlyn, Buninyong and Gordon in its run to mid-July.
Daylesford gets back recruit Matt Smith for his second appearance of the season after a hamstring issue and youngster Tyson Dellanno.
However, the Bulldogs will be without their Tasmanian-based duo of Jake Briggs and Sam Adams.
SELECTION: Tigers
DUNNSTOWN and Rokewood-Corindhap had every reason to feel good about their prospects this season.
Neither has hit the mark yet though after five rounds.
The Towners have had one of the tougher starts - facing the likes of Buninyong, Gordon, Hepburn and Skipton among their early assignments.
As difficult as it looked, after reaching a preliminary final last year Dunnstown would have been hoping to drop no more than one of these games.
Instead they have just two wins, over Clunes and Buninyong.
The Towners are still well placed when looking towards finals, but some way off if they are to seriously challenge for a premiership.
They did not recruit in a big way, but balanced this with minimal player losses.
Right now they just have not come up to where they were last year, and that is even with playmaker Khyle Forde back.
Rokewood-Corindhap's season is just about on the line.
Losses to Carngham-Linton and Daylesford have particularly hurt.
The Grasshoppers have had players in and out, but no more than any other team.
Their biggest issue has been in attack, something they tried to address in the pre-season.
They are not going to find it any easier against a Dunnstown defence, even though amazingly only four other sides have leaked more points this year - such a contrast to last year.
Dunnstown strengthens its attack with focal point Simon Mackie.
Rokewood-Corindhap has regained Michael Searl back for the second appearance of a comeback after missing a week.
Connor Parkin is over concussion, Kyle Hayes is fit again and Zane Attard has been promoted from the under-18s for his senior debut.
Lachlan Baker, Dan Christie, Aaron Gercovich and Tom Fagg are missing from the side which lost to Daylesford.
SELECTION: Towners
LEARMONTH has named Harley Hunter for his debut in a crucial encounter with Skipton.
Hunter has crossed from Carisbrook and is a former Gordon player and is expected to play on a wing and across half back.
Right now Learmonth is under threat from Bungaree, Newlyn and Carngham-Linton to again play finals.
This trio is looking to push its way into the top eight this season and Lakies are in their firing line.
Learmonth's win over Clunes was important and it needs to repeat the dose against Skipton.
Lakies coach Jake Dunne is conscious of the danger the Skipton midfield poses and the way the Emus forwards are able to feed off this strength.
It is going to come down to how the likes of Will Green, Cam Kimber and Brenton Powell can combat it and in turn get Damon Folkes into the game in front of goal.
The time has arrived for Folkes to have a day out.
Skipton is starting to grow in confidence.
The Emus' win over Dunnstown was an important statement with the 12-point margin not telling the whole story.
The way they came back at Dunnstown and shut them down through the middle stages was what counted.
Ollie Ross is back from ankle trouble for Learmonth as well as the addition of Hunter.
Skipton regains Nathan Olver and James Cusack, but does lose the in-form Mitch Gilbert and Liam Cullinan, who are unavailable.
SELECTION: Emus
CLUNES can keep a hold on a place in the top eight with a win over Waubra.
The Magpies made a flying start with three straight wins, but will be disappointed they have been able to kick on.
Even though back-to-back losses have been to 2022 finalists in Dunnstown and Learmonth, Clunes knows these are the games it needs to start winning if it is to press for finals.
Despite those games, the Magpies should feel good about the trip to Waubra.
Clunes will have learnt a lot of the past two weeks and this is the type of match it now has to put away.
Magpies coach Luke Davidson said it was important to get back in winning form.
He said Clunes had lost to the Roos last year so a victory would further its cause.
Waubra is coming off two heavy losses to Gordon and Hepburn. All the Roos can do is put those outings behind them and reset.
Clunes is a much different proposition and Waubra will have to cause an upset for a first win of the season on its mind.
The Magpies will be without Michael Smith (unavailable) and Dion Robertson (managed).
Waubra will line up stronger with the return of assistant coach James Lukich and Scott Whiting.
SELECTION: Magpies
