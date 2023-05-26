LEARNING in brand new spaces with special furniture and big circle windows looking out on the bush-like school yard has been a special start to grade six for Imogen.
Emmaus Catholic Primary School has officially opened its new leadership centre with a blessing service and smoking ceremony on Friday.
While grade sixes have been based in the learning centre all year, Imogen says it was an honour to share special duties with prep Hamish in unveiling the opening plaque on behalf of Ballarat federal MP Catherine King.
Imogen says it is important to have good technology and a nice open feel to learn in. She pointed to how pupils had added their own touches with fun artwork on the walls.
The leadership centre features a retreat room in which grade sixes can start the day twice a week, taking up activities such as yoga or brain bender puzzles, art and crafts.
Hamish, meanwhile, does visit the centre for the library which is temporarily based there. He said he was picked to help open the centre because he was prepared to have a go and get involved.
The school's leadership centre project, complete in time for the school year, was constructed with a $2 million federal government grant and school contributions.
Emmaus principal Ethan Corfee said plans were for the centre to evolve into a grade five and six hub next year but it had been good to have grade sixes ease into the space this year.
The official opening has been part of Catholic Education Week and Mr Corfee said it was a great time to celebrate the efforts that had made this a reality.
"It's amazing. We've had the kids in here since the start of the year but the official opening is symbolic of what the space means for us and our story," Mr Corfee said.
