BFNL 2023: Burra blockbuster awaits Roosters | Round seven previews

By Edward Holland
Updated May 26 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 2:00pm
North Ballarat's Jamie Quick in action against Sebastopol. Picture by Lachlan Bence
North Ballarat's Jamie Quick in action against Sebastopol. Picture by Lachlan Bence

North Ballarat and Sebastopol go head-to-head for a massive clash, while East Point is hoping to be the first Ballarat Football Netball League side to take down reigning premiers Melton.

