North Ballarat and Sebastopol go head-to-head for a massive clash, while East Point is hoping to be the first Ballarat Football Netball League side to take down reigning premiers Melton.
BFNL ROUND SEVEN FIXTURE
Read up on The Courier's game-by-game previews for the weekend's action.
at Mars Stadium, Saturday at 2.15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: Elimination Final, 2022 - Sebastopol 11.7 (73) d North Ballarat 6.11 (47)
Sebastopol returns to Mars Stadium for the first time since its heart-breaking 2022 BFNL grand final defeat to Melton when it faces North Ballarat on Saturday.
The Burra won all three matches against the Roosters last year, including a 26-point elimination final victory en route to a grand final appearance.
The ruck battle between Sebastopol star recruit Arnold Kirby and North Ballarat's premier ruck Cam McCallum will be mesmerising to watch and could help decide the game.
Burra bull Lachlan Cassidy will miss with a hamstring concern, while playing co-coach Luke Kiel returns after missing the round six win against Lake Wendouree.
North Ballarat will be without its VFL stars on Saturday, but Brendan McCartney's side will take plenty of confidence into the Sebastopol affair following a complete performance against Ballarat last week.
The Roosters were competitive against similarly-poised opponents in Melton and Sunbury earlier this season, before a second-half fadeout cost them four points.
If they can bring their best for four quarters, the Roosters are every chance of upsetting Sebastopol on Saturday.
at Eastern Oval, Saturday at 2.15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 17, 2022 - Melton 20.17 (127) d East Point 12.12 (84)
East Point's round six loss to Redan would be hurting even more now that the Roos find themselves matched up against the premiership favourites in Melton.
The Roos then deal with Sebastopol in round eight for a tough two-week stretch, but that does not mean they cannot cause an upset on Saturday.
Melton, despite its perfect 6-0 win-loss record, has been challenged this season.
The Bloods trailed in their matches against Sunbury, Sebastopol and North Ballarat before storming home with a trademark 'Bloods Blitz'.
If the Roos play the way they did against North Ballarat, rather than their Redan disappointment, then they are every chance of being the first side to take down the reigning premiers this season.
at Melton Recreation Reserve, Saturday at 2.15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 2, 2022 - Ballarat 15.17 (107) d Melton South 2.4 (16)
Melton South and Ballarat have not met since round two last year, but the 101-point full time result is an all-too familiar scoreboard for the Panthers at the moment.
The Panthers have lost all six games by triple digits, with a 201-point thumping at the hands of Darley last week.
A match-up with the undermanned Swans could provide the Panthers with a little win if they show signs of competitiveness, while Chris Maple's side chases only its second win of the season.
The Swans will welcome back some key players for the Melton South affair as Keegan Mellington, Wyatt Squires and Lawson Prendergast are all good to go.
Prendergast had been battling a calf complaint and missed the Swans' round five and round six clashes.
Unfortunately for Maple's men, there are just as many forced changes following the disappointing round six defeat to North Ballarat.
Riley Constable (hamstring), Luke Gray (foot) and Charlie Stepnell (unavailable) will miss the Panthers clash.
at CE Brown Reserve, Saturday at 2.15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 10, 2022 - Darley 24.18 (162) d Lake Wendouree 8.8 (56)
Darley coach Dan Jordan confirmed his side will head into its Lake Wendouree fixture with its best available players as his Devils enjoy a lighter two weeks on the fixture.
A 106-point half-time lead against the Panthers in round six allowed Jordan to rest his stars such as Brett Bewley in the second half, but Jordan, who is a big believer in playing fit players, said Bewley would not miss the round seven match-up.
Jack Fitzpatrick's side can take a lot of positives out of their clash with Sebastopol last week, with the Lakers holding the Burra to their lowest score for the season.
While a red-hot Darley might prove a different beast, the Lakers will be hoping to carry some momentum into and out of the round seven clash, with one eye on Bacchus Marsh next week.
at Maddingley Park, Saturday at 2.15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 18, 2022 - Sunbury 15.19 (109) d Bacchus Marsh 6.8 (44)
Bacchus Marsh is still chasing its first win of the season as the Cobras prepare for a fresh Sunbury outfit on Saturday.
The Lions had the bye in round six, which was soured by the news that skipper Tyson Lever will miss up to two months with a foot injury.
Despite no Lever, the Lions should pick up their fourth win and finally forget about the underwhelming effort against Darley in round five.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
