The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

Fairyland replanting begins, willows out for native trees

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
May 28 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A closed footpath at Fairyland, Lake Wendouree. Picture by Adam Trafford
A closed footpath at Fairyland, Lake Wendouree. Picture by Adam Trafford

Works will soon begin to clear willow trees on the islands of Lake Wendouree's Fairyland to make way for native fauna.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.