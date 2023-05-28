Works will soon begin to clear willow trees on the islands of Lake Wendouree's Fairyland to make way for native flora.
Sections of the Fairyland walking track have been closed in recent days in the lead up to the clearing as proposed under the 2017 Lake Wendouree masterplan.
It comes as some Ballarat residents on social media noted the amount of dead willow trees scattering the area, and its general state of disrepair.
City of Ballarat infrastructure and environment director Bridget Wetherall said the council plans to being replanting of native species in Fairyland in spring 2023 - at the conclusion of the local birds' nesting season.
"The islands will be replanted with Indigenous native plants, such as Eucalyptus, Acacia, Leptospermum and other selected species," she said.
"As part of stage one tree removals works also included re-leveling of the paths and top dressing works to help improve drainage. The area remains fenced off to allow the works to stabilise."
Other works around the lake include in installation of light poles around the lake's walking track.
Temporary fencing panels have been put up around the selected light pole sites, and earthmoving machinery can be seen at work at the lake.
The lights are expected to be installed and switched on in July.
The plan to install lights around the lake has been a point of contention in the past few years, with opponents of the plan being granted a heritage permit for the lake.
Ballarat field naturalist Roger Thomas said majority of the willow trees at Fairyland were dead or decaying, owing to their typically short lifespans.
"They generally only live for about 50 to 60 years. Some individuals live longer. They are regarded as a short live tree - fast growing but short lived," he said.
Mr Thomas said the replanting of native fauna at the site would help support the native birds who call the lake home, and pointed to similar native replanting efforts at the lake, near Windmill Drive, as an example of its effectiveness.
"They are better for wrens or small birds, if there is a bit of understory. Honeyeaters and birds called Pardalotes get in the trees in the top, and other birds in the mid-storey," he said.
"There has been a bit of native revegetation happening south of Windmill Drive, and that is getting a few native birds in it now, so that is good.
"As the willows have died and collapsed, some hollows have gone. There is not as many hollows for birds like kingfishers, kookaburras, those sorts of things."
He said Fairyland was also home to other land-based native creatures, such as the Rakali water-rat, possums and sometimes a population of wallabies.
"People can't get to those islands very readily. There would be burrows out there and fallen timber that might suit them as a bit of a burrow."
To see the Lake Wendouree Master Plan, visit the council's website.
