Ballarat, Lake Wendouree, Redan juniors unite for Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute

Melanie Whelan
Melanie Whelan
Updated May 26 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 4:50pm
Lake Wendouree's Archie, age 10, Redan's Harry, 11, and Ballarat's Jaleesa, 10 lead the charge in rattling tins early for their combined fundraising efforts for Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute. Picture by Kate Healy
JUNIOR footballer and netballers are preparing to put a little of their rivalries aside to make a united play for cancer research.

