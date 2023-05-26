JUNIOR footballer and netballers are preparing to put a little of their rivalries aside to make a united play for cancer research.
Ballarat Swans and Storm, Lake Wendouree and Redan juniors are dedicating their Ballarat Football Netball League junior fixture at Alfredton Recreation Reserve on Sunday to raise awareness and funds for the homegrown Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute.
Volunteers from each club will be rattling tins, firing up the barbecue, selling their baked treats and hosting a raffle in support.
Ballarat junior football director Ash Phillips said clubs were looking forward to working on a common goal.
"A round like this is a great opportunity to share with the football and netball community the important work FECRI does," Phillips said.
"Unfortunately, we all know too well the horrible impact cancer has on families, friendships and in clubs like ours. We lose too many of the good ones."
FECRI is Australia's only regional cancer research hub and relies on community support for its world-class work.
