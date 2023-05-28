There was plenty of sport happening around the Ballarat region on the weekend, and The Courier was there to cover all of the action.
Sports and games covered this week include:
- State League Hockey, Women's division 1 - WestVic v PEGS at Prince of Wales Park
- State League Hockey, Men's division 2 - WestVic v Melbourne High School Old Boys Hockey Club at Prince of Wales Park
- NPL3 - Ballarat City FC v North Sunshine at Morshead Park
- GWV Rebels Under 19 Boys/Girls Coates Talent League clash against the Tasmanian Devils at Mars Stadium
- BigV Basketball, Men's Victorian Youth Championships - Miners v Knox at Selkirk Stadium
- BDSA Division 1 Women - Vikings v North United at St Georges Reserve
