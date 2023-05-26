The Ballarat Football Netball League has experienced the highs and lows of representative football.
Ballarat reigned supreme in the early 1980s when John Northey led it to three consecutive Victorian country championship titles.
Fast forward almost four decades and it was a much different story in 2019 when the Navy Blues slumped to a new low.
With most of the competition's best players choosing not to be part of an inter-league campaign, the BFNL was thrashed by Hampden in Ballarat.
It was embarrassing to say the least.
The BFNL launched an investigation and the next year announced that Carlton legend Anthony Koutoufides would coach a senior inter-league side against Bendigo in 2020.
Initially it was to have been Richmond premiership and former Redan player Shaun Grigg, but he had to step down after being appointed as a result of getting a coaching role with Geelong in the AFL.
The BFNL made no secret of the fact that it was following the lead of Hampden, which had been coached in 2019 by Brisbane three-time premiership player Jonathon Brown, who is originally from Warrnambool.
The appointment of Brown reinvigorated the HFNL inter-league program, with the competition's best wanting to play under his leadership.
The intervention of COVID-19 meant Koutoufides did not get the chance to coach Ballarat.
Three years later the BFNL has gone back to well, announcing on Friday that he would coach an under-23 side this year.
It is a great opportunity for the emerging talent of the BFNL and surely an appointment which will see the competition's best in that age wearing the navy blue of the BFNL later this season.
