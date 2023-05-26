St Patrick's College marked its first Sorry Day ceremony, held in conjunction with Loreto College, with some special visitors who flew from far and wide to be part of the day.
Families of some of the school's Indigenous boarding students travelled from the Tiwi Islands, Darwin, Alice Springs and other parts of the Northern Territory to be reunited with their sons and take part in the Sorry Day ceremony, and Reconciliation Week activities next week.
Year seven student Gregory Bush moved from Bathurst Island, off the NT coast, to start school this year.
Dad Gregory Kerinaiua has been to Ballarat once before, but for his wife Maggie and daughter Alice it was the first time travelling to see Gregory at school.
It was also the first time that the school has held a Sorry Day ceremony.
The school's 45 Indigenous students, many of their families, Indigenous students from Loreto College and year 12 students from both schools came together to mark the day, which remembers and acknowledges the mistreatment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who were forcibly removed from their families and communities.
The first National Sorry Day was held on May 26 1998, a year after the Bringing Them Home report was tabled in federal parliament.
At St Patrick's College the day was marked with a Sorry Day ceremony, a minute's silence, a smoking ceremony and welcome to country.
"As an Indigenous fella, I think Sorry Day has been looked over for a long time. I don't think it's ever really got the respect it deserves," said St Patrick's Indigenous student mentor Darren Burns who organised the day.
Mr Burns said it was important to acknowledge the history of the Stolen Generations as a way to move forward.
"This is the first Sorry Day ceremony at our school and it was quite significant for me as an Indigenous fella to get the recognition out there that this is a day we should recognise as important."
Having families of Indigenous students involved was also important.
"If we can show the families what we are trying to do in the cultural space, around cultural safety, it makes it easier for them to understand and realise we are giving these boys the best chance at education and really growing the school forward."
Mr Kerinaiua said Gregory had quickly adapted to boarding life in Ballarat and during a recent trip home had been keen to get back to school.
"There's a lot of things happening back at the island, kids hanging around with the wrong crowd, getting in trouble ... so me and my partner decided to send him down here. We feel like lots of our family feel proud of us for sending him here.
"The reason why we sent him (to St Patrick's) is for a better education and by the time he finishes year 12 he will .... be a better role model for the young."
There was also a family connection to the school, with Gregory's cousin and Richmond three-time premiership player Daniel Rioli also having attended St Pat's.
Mr Kerinaiua said it was great to see the school talking about Indigenous culture.
St Patrick's College this year became the first non-government school in Victoria, and one of only a handful of schools, to partner with the Clontarf Foundation to support its Indigenous students and work to improve their educational and life outcomes. The foundation's Academy model sees two foundation staff embedded in the school to directly support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students.
