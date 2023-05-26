The Courier
St Patrick's marks Sorry Day with Indigenous students and families

By Michelle Smith
Updated May 26 2023 - 7:45pm, first published 4:00pm
Alice Bush, Maggie Punguatji, and Gregory Kerinaiua travelled from Bathurst Island in the Tiwi Islands to visit their son and brother Gregory Bush at St Patrick's College for the school's Sorry Day commemoration. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Alice Bush, Maggie Punguatji, and Gregory Kerinaiua travelled from Bathurst Island in the Tiwi Islands to visit their son and brother Gregory Bush at St Patrick's College for the school's Sorry Day commemoration. Picture by Lachlan Bence

St Patrick's College marked its first Sorry Day ceremony, held in conjunction with Loreto College, with some special visitors who flew from far and wide to be part of the day.

