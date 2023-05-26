Despite the construction of several new bus stops in suburb of Lucas, residents will still be left waiting for viable public transport options.
Works have begun throughout the suburb to add in eight bus stops, which will service a new school bus route in Lucas and Cardigan Village.
While the new bus service looks to ease pressure on the western school commute, the state government has not revealed when it plans to introduce a bus service for the general public in the area.
It comes after vision-impaired Lucas resident Heidi shared he story about having to grapple with the short comings of Ballarat's bus network.
Premier Daniel Andrews said the state government was working on a "contract review" for the state's bus system, but warned the recent budget would be constrained in what it could fund.
"There is a whole lot of bus contractual review that is going on at the moment. New contracts that are being led - there is quite a bit of work going on this this space," he said.
"We're always looking to have the best public transport offering, particularly for brand new suburbs, so that people can get in and out and get to the things they need to get to.
"But again, this was not a budget for us necessarily to be doing enormous amount beyond that. Because we are in a pretty tight fiscal environment."
