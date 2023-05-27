Police action to stop family violence has ramped up across the region, with the creation of a second base to focus on some of our more isolated victims and survivors.
And they want to send a message that they're here to help.
The new Moorabool Police Service Area office will come under the umbrella of Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Coxall at the Ballarat Family Violence Investigation Unit. It will target the Golden Plains, Hepburn and Moorabool shires.
"We recognised early in the piece that the Western Region Division 3 was such a big area for us," he said.
"We have five different shires.
"It's difficult if we become fully-Ballarat centric.
"We decided we'd trial a satellite office out of Bacchus Marsh - and the reason was that we found one in three of our family violence incidents were in the Moorabool PSA.
"We still have three teams of detectives and senior constables with a sergeant in charge of each - but one of those teams is now based in Moorabool."
And family violence is on the rise.
According to the Crime Statistics Agency, the City of Ballarat saw 670 breaches of family violence orders in 2022 - up from 588 the year before, 578 in 2020 and 405 in 2019.
Each and every year breaches are among Ballarat's top five criminal incidents.
When to comes to the total number of family violence incidents (2117 in 2022), there has been a six per cent drop - but the figures per head of population are still way above the state average and have been for several years.
Of the three shires covered by the Moorabool PSA, it was the Moorabool Shire itself that saw the most concerning trend - with a 2.4 per cent rise in family violence incidents last year.
"All of us still cover the entire division because we might see a spike across the region - or for example in the Moorabool patch - even if it's just for a few days," Detective Senior Sergeant Coxall said.
"It means we can send our entire resources there to cover that spike.
"It works vice-versa as well. When Ballarat needs the support we can call Moorabool.
"We haven't really changed our delivery of services. It's about access and getting help quickly."
He said the unit typically managed 90 to 130 high-risk families at a time across the region.
"We also have an intelligence-based analyst two days a week in Moorabool and three in Ballarat. They're looking for ways to understand and predict family violence - and better ways to investigate," Detective Senior Sergeant Coxall said.
"They might be assisting - or they might be forecasting trends in things like assault or stalking using I.T.
"Our analyst has specific networks with service providers such as Berry Street and Orange Door (which recently opened a Moorabool office) .
"It allows us to see a fuller picture of where family violence sits because a lot of it is not reported.
He said having a good relationship with support services meant survivors could access help when and where they were ready to make a report to police.
The unit also has three liaison officers focused on supporting people through court.
As for family violence hotspots - Detective Senior Sergeant Coxall said trends generally followed population growth.
"The reality is though, a really serious family violence incident could happen anywhere," he said.
"All the family violence agencies are aware that remote locations are a real challenge.
"It's a challenge to provide services and it's also a challenge for the victims to come out and make a stance and actually be heard.
"We know isolation is a real issue."
So does the historic - and fast-growing - Bacchus Marsh station have the space for more staff?
"I stole a room," he said.
"We do know it's not really big enough, so we've had building works approved and we'll have a whole new area created to adjoin the Crime Investigation Unit, with the view of some expansion later.
"I hope by the end of the year we'll have some state-of-the-art facilities."
"There's been a lot of hard work with some great support during the pilot with staffing and resources," he said.
"The team we have in this unit has been hand-picked.
"It's a diverse team and they work well together."
So what is his message to offenders?
"Get help," Detective Senior Sergeant Coxall said.
"I mean, if they know they're an offender - then why? Why aren't they changing their behaviour?
"There is absolutely so much help out there - so there is no excuse.
"It's one of the great things that came out of the 2016 Royal Commission into Family Violence - there are now many areas and agencies chipping in to improve things."
And his message to people suffering in silence?
"Family Violence is a crime and we're here to support victims and hold offenders to account," he said.
"Help is here right now."
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
