New Moorabool family violence office to back up Ballarat

Gabrielle Hodson
May 28 2023 - 4:00am
Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Coxall, Leading Senior Constable Justin Evans, Leading Senior Constable Sharon Radau and Detective Acting Sergeant Adam Smyth are part of a Family Violence Investigation Unit putting a greater focus on isolated areas. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.
Police action to stop family violence has ramped up across the region, with the creation of a second base to focus on some of our more isolated victims and survivors.

