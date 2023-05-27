KNOWING his wares has long been important to John O'Neill, but perhaps even more so is having the right team behind him.
Mr O'Neill and wife Glenda have always been keen to "practice what they preach" in enjoying the active, outdoor lifestyle they spruik at Skin, Ski and Surf.
They have built a brand that has become inextricably linked in many Ballarat holidays and active recreation and a big part of this, Mr O'Neill said, has been in having the staff to match.
The shop, catering to a predominantly young demographic and with specialty equipment, relies on staff knowing their stuff.
Mr O'Neill has gradually been scaling back his involvement on the way to retirement, an impending milestone he will mark on Sunday.
He was confident this was what would help to weather the brand's next hurdle, with rising interest rates increasingly squeezing retail traders.
In the 44 years since launching Skin, Skin and Surf, Mr O'Neill has continued to be surprised by what is possible when driven by an incredibly loyal customer base.
The O'Neills opened Skin, Ski and Surf in 1979 trying to build on their sheepskin products - largely moccasins and car seat covers - and a bit of water-skiing gear.
Their time to make a move came when the tannery at the end of Humffray Street in which his father had a small stake, closed. Mr O'Neill needed a job.
Skin, Ski and Surf opened in the old Bolster Bros. grocers shop on the corner of Humffray and Grant Streets, opposite The Grapes Hotel. About five years later the business moved into a former paint shop in the mall before the O'Neills bought their existing site in the early 1990s.
"Our end hasn't changed much but it was called the poor end of the Bridge Mall. As time goes on, I think it has been an advantage," Mr O'Neill said. "...We have parking out the front and the back and through traffic. It has allowed us to become more a destination shop - people park and run in for what they need."
As retail chains have infiltrated the Bridge Mall, Mr O'Neill said it was tough for independent store holders but it was in independent stores that the surf industry has continued to channel most of its trade.
The surf industry boomed in the mid-to-late 1980s and Mr O'Neill said this played right into Ballarat interests with so many residents who loved getting down to the surf coast for holidays and weekends.
"As the surf industry grew, we grew and grew with it," Mr O'Neill said. "Rip Curl and Quicksilver have really looked after us, and the ANZ bank too has been fantastic...We started with basically no money and overdrafts. We're passed that now but I don't know where we'd be if we didn't have that support and belief."
Diversity has also proven to be a handy buffer. While Ballarat people typically love visiting the beach, they also can embrace the cold.
Snow clothing and equipment has proven a great fit for the business, which Mr O'Neill said was not promoted much with weather changes.
"The biggest single effect on our business is the weather," Mr O'Neill said. "Last year we had the best snow season we'd had in a long time but that could turn around. Good weather at Christmas means we sell lots of shorts and tees and cold winters are good for us.
"A lot of surf shops are based pure on summer but winter for Ballarat can last from Easter to September-October - plenty of times there has been snow for the Ballarat footy league grand final.
"If the snow season does fail for us, it's not all bad. Last summer on the rivers people couldn't really ski because waters were flooded, but it's not the be all and end all."
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Mr O'Neill had thought the business would be done. They called in staff in for a meeting and let them know of the uncertainty.
Online sales saved them. With a large tradie customer base still working, they were still buying. When the store could re-open to customers, business was "an absolute boomer".
Technology supports in business have dramatically changed the past four decades, such as the shift from hand-written lay-by cards and boxes of invoices to instant spreadsheets.
But for Mr O'Neill, the business core has remained constant.
"We have had a lot of really loyal customers for years and years. We've had people who were shopping in here as kids and they're bringing their own kids in here and now their grandkids," Mr O'Neill said. "...The biggest thing for me in this business, apart from making a living, is the staff. We've had a lot of kids come in to work in year 10 and if they happen to go on to uni in Ballarat, that's seven or eight years they spend with us before moving on.
"It's really expanded into a big family-type business."
Long-time store manager Paul Byvoet, who will take over the Ballarat Skin, Ski and Surf, started in store as a 17-year-old. His son now works in the store part-time.
Mr O'Neill plans to stay active outdoors in his retirement after so long in what has been a "fun easy". Working with young people and families is what Mr O'Neill said made him never once regret a day coming to work.
