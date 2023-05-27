"We have had a lot of really loyal customers for years and years. We've had people who were shopping in here as kids and they're bringing their own kids in here and now their grandkids," Mr O'Neill said. "...The biggest thing for me in this business, apart from making a living, is the staff. We've had a lot of kids come in to work in year 10 and if they happen to go on to uni in Ballarat, that's seven or eight years they spend with us before moving on.