With more development in Ballarat's south-west in the works, further questions around appropriate infrastructure have been raised.
Blocks on the 65-hectare 'Winterfield North' estate are on the market as the demand for housing continues to rise.
The estate is an extension of Winterfield and is located off Greenhalghs Road between Yorkdale and Conroy's Green estates.
Land developers are drawing on the past five years of residential development as a means to avoid similar mistakes and facilitate support.
They believe a lack of urgency by council and the state government is leaving current and future residents in the dark.
Paul Cicchiello, national director of communities at Goldfields Group, Winterfield's developer, said the company had been in contact with the Department of Education on numerous occasions, in need of their commitment to open a government school.
"Unfortunately they seem to be in no hurry at all to get on with that," Mr Cicchiello said.
"From our perspective and the community's perspective, (it is) quite disappointing."
He said Goldfields had autonomy to get a provider on board for the private school site and they are currently in negotiations with a private provider to enable them to open the doors by 2026.
Other proposed amenities include a sporting reserve, local activity centre and mixed-use precinct and future primary and secondary schools, among others.
But without the support of key parties, a question mark lingers around implementation.
"What used to take three or four months to get an approval with council, timelines have blown out substantially ... [they now take] over 12 months," Mr Cicchiello said.
"We're having to be a lot more proactive in getting things in front of councillors and authorities as soon as possible."
He confirmed council will be upgrading the existing services in the area, which will include the connection of roads through to the western boundary of Conroy's Green.
"We're told council will be commencing those works next year," Mr Cicchiello said.
The Ballarat Precinct Structure Plan (PSP), which was run by the state government and Ballarat council, led to the rezoning of the land.
IN THE NEWS:
Mr Cicchiello said that the average size of purchased lots have reduced from roughly 700 square metres down to between 400 and 450 square metres, because of the shift in price point.
He said there had been large interest in the development and they intend to deliver what's required.
The environmental impacts of large construction sites is another challenge developers and council face as recent alarm bells have been raised about the high volume of waffle pods blowing out of estates.
Mayor, Cr Des Hudson has addressed the need for improved containment, due to their detrimental effects on the local waterways, parklands and private land.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.