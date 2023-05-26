Since the announcement of the Commonwealth Games last year Ballarat leaders have been eagerly anticipating the announcement of infrastructure development that could have taken decades to secure.
But it remains unclear just how much of the athletes village, to be built on the former saleyards site in Delacombe, will be temporary and how much will be permanent.
"We'll provide everybody with that clarity as soon as we possibly can," Premier Daniel Andrews told the media in Ballarat.
The tender process is ongoing but Mr Andrews predicted the second half of the year "would be a very busy period".
He said there had been "strong" interest in the process.
In April 2022, the state government confirmed "a proportion" of the rooms needed would be converted into affordable and social housing.
The opposition, both the Greens and the Liberals, have expressed concerns about the village.
Liberal Western Victoria MP Joe McCracken said he was really worried it was going to be a last-minute job.
Meanwhile, the lack of housing supply remains an issue in Ballarat and across the nation.
Following a lacklustre response to the housing crisis in Tuesday's budget announcement, the premier has been pointing to his government's September statement, when it will address what can be done to help.
Mr Andrews said the athletes village would produce "some legacy benefits" but more housing stock would be needed to address increased home and rental prices.
"Supply is the biggest thing that we can have an impact on."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
