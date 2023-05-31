Several Moorabool roads in or near the council's existing major projects are also getting a new lease of life.
The new-look Gordon Public Park - which now features a skate park - will see a $325,000 reconstruction of nearby Stanley Street, while Eaglesons Road Lal Lal - alongside the renovated railway station - will get a $377,000 resheet.
The adopted 2023/24 Moorabool budget also shows $5.98 has been set aside for the Ballan Library and Community Hub on the site of the town's former Commonwealth Bank branch.
To complement the project, the neighbouring Ballan Town Centre Plaza will get $250,000.
The budget's biggest single road project is also in Ballan.
Hogan Road and Densley Street will be reconstructed at a cost of $1.842 million to convert rural-grade roads in estates in the town's rapidly growing north-west.
The 1km-long Hogan Road was named after a Ballan-based former Premier - and has been plagued by safety, speed, visibility and drainage issues.
Another big project for Moorabool is the reconstruction of Ballan-Egerton Road at a cost of $856,000.
The Dunnstown Recreation Reserve is also getting a pavilion upgrade worth $813,000.
All up, Moorabool's capital improvement budget for 2023/24 was set at $56.4 million, including $15 million of works carried over from this financial year.
Of this, $41.5 million related to new work, $12.2 million to renewal of assets and $2.5 million to upgrades.
Moorabool Mayor Rod Ward said there was a special focus on services for young families.
"Council is also positioning itself to partner with and attract more services in health and wellbeing as well as youth and early years to set up in Moorabool so our residents have access to these important community services," he said.
The adopted budget will also see the waste management charge rise $10 to $120.
The waste collection charge will also jump $34 a year to $258.
The State Landfill levy on every property will rise by $1 to $69, while the option kerbside green waste services will go up $11 to $101.
Despite three rural-based councillors voting against the budget, it was passed with a 3.5 per cent rise in total rate revenue.
Not everyone's rate bills will rise - with Council estimating half of all farm owners will see their bills reduce.
Five submissions were received after the draft budget was released, including a letter about the lack of resources for the north-central section of the shire.
Spargo Creek man Ian Coutts said his community - and the neighbouring locality of Korweinguboora - did not rate a single mention in the budget document.
"As a resident for 11 years I feel the council continually neglects this area," he said.
"And I certainly feel like a member of a disconnected community."
He said the area between Ballan and Daylesford had many natural assets which could be enhanced with some Council cash.
Mr Coutts was also concerned about Spargo Creek Road between Tuisk Road (near the local mineral springs reserve) and Ballan-Daylesford Road.
"This stretch is currently in very poor condition and is only single-width bitumen, requiring us to drive off the road when encountering cars in the opposite direction," he said.
"There is a significant amount of traffic now and I have on more than one occasion had the misfortune of encountering an oncoming B-double truck.
"The road has now become quite dangerous, particularly on narrow bends."
Council staff said in a response that it was challenging to prioritise projects for the budget, especially given that Moorabool 1480km of roads to maintain worth more than $380 million.
"The condition of this section of Spargo Creek Road will continue to be reviewed annually to inform the draft program in conjunction with other roads across the shire," staff said in the report.
Rates notices will be posted to landowners in-late August and early-September.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
