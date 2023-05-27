THIS is a title team-members for a supermarket giant in Ballarat are determined to retain - they want to embrace the icy chills of success.
Big Freeze beanies are back on sale in Coles stores and the Ballarat network is vying to smash its record for a combined shopper effort of $175,000 in the fight against motor-neurone disease.
Ballarat fundraising efforts last year were enough to bring Bec Daniher to throw an icy bucket or two on team members for supporting the cause her father, AFL legend Neale Daniher has long championed.
This time, Ballarat is out to make a big impact by bringing in the new, big Coles Sebastopol into the fundraising mix.
The Big Freeze is entering its ninth campaign, headlined by what has become the annual icy celebrity slide at the MCG on the King's Birthday holiday.
Coles Peel Street store manager Mark Mason said it was fun for each store to get its team on board, but the community support was what made Ballarat stand out.
"Ballarat people are pretty good when it comes to a cause," Mr Mason said. "It's a good country town, it is a big country town with a bit of passion for helping others."
Coles also donates a portion of its pork packs to the cause.
MND is a term to describe a group of diseases that affect motor neurones that carry messages from the brain to muscles via the spinal cord.
There is no cure for the degenerative disease, which can gradually rob people of their speech and movement, including breathing. The average time frame for this is within 27 months.
Daniher was diagnosed with a disease he calls The Beast in 2013. He has used his journey to champion for greater awareness, support and ultimately in a bid to find a cure and save others from what he has experienced.
The Daniher-led Fight MND campaign, led by the Big Freeze, has invested $69.3 million in MND research.
As well as beanies, people can make a difference in buying a pair of socks or hosting their own Big Freeze fundraising event.
Big Freeze beanies are available in Coles and Bunnings stores for the campaign.
For more details: fightmnd.org.au.
