Writers Festival takes Napoleons Primary students on Indigenous journey

An excursion to learn about the Indigenous history of Ballarat kick-started a festival of writing for students from Napoleons Primary School.
Their second annual Writers Festival had an Indigenous Australia theme, after students concentrated their writing around the theme of Remembrance Day last year.
Children from all year levels drew inspiration from their learnings about Indigenous Australia, and the Indigenous history around their region, to create written work and artworks that were displayed to the community.
Napoleons Primary School learning specialist and grade five/six teacher Judy Hutt said the Writers Festival and theme gave the pupils "purpose" in their writing.
"All the children have worked on writing pieces to do with Indigenous Australia, from history, talking about the flag, talking about Indigenous Australian symbols, doing artworks with dot painting, it's all to get children enthusiastic about their writing," she said.
"So many times we say to children to do some writing and they don't see the purpose of it, or it stays in their book, so this time we've put up big displays through the classrooms and hallways ... and finished it with a celebration day where children move around different activities and we invite the community to come in."
Children made damper, completed a scavenger-hunt style search for Indigenous Australian symbols, and did hand-prints to be included in a large-scale artwork.
The whole festival started with an excursion.
"We had an excursion to Mount Buninyong, climbed the tower, talked about local landmarks, Bunjil and the story of the creation of the area, as well as Mount Warrenheip's history and we did a land map," Ms Hutt said.
Students also visited Sovereign Hill for some Koorie studies about Indigenous Australian history around Ballarat and the goldfields.
For last year's Remembrance Day themed Writers Festival, children also grew their local knowledge, immersing themselves in the locally written and illustrated Three Thousand Eight Hundred and One Trees, which tells the stories of Ballarat's World War I soldiers and nurses, visiting the Avenue of Honour and other local war memorials.
