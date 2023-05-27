Winners and Losers | Saturday, May 27

Keep an eye on Winners and Losers for all the football and netball scores across the region.
BALLARAT FNL
SENIORS
Sunbury 14.17 (101) d Bacchus Marsh 9.6 (60)
Melton 12.11 (83) d East Point 11.9 (75)
Darley 17.13 (115) d Lake Wendouree 6.7 (43)
Ballarat 24.14 (158) d Melton South 4.8 (32)
North Ballarat 14.9 (93) d Sebastopol 10.3 (63)
RESERVES
Sunbury 19.15 (129) d Bacchus Marsh 2.1 (13)
East Point 13.13 (91) d Melton 5.7 (37)
Darley 15.12 (102) d Lake Wendouree 1.7 (13)
Ballarat d Melton South
North Ballarat v Sebastopol (pending)
UNDER-19
Sunbury 13.14 (92) d Bacchus Marsh 1.0 (6)
East Point 12.11 (83) d Melton 6.9 (45)
Darley 10.9 (69) d Lake Wendouree 8.6 (54)
Ballarat 27.22 (184) d Melton South 4.5 (29)
Sebastopol 21.13 (139) d North Ballarat 2.2 (14)
CENTRAL HIGHLANDS FL
SENIORS
Bungaree 22.12 (144) d Creswick 6.8 (44)
Ballan 15.6 (96) d Beaufort 10.9 (69)
Dunnstown 23.16 (154) d Rokewood-Corindhap 6.10 (46)
Skipton 14.7 (91) d Learmonth 11.12 (78)
Clunes 12.11 (83) d Waubra 6.7 (43)
Newlyn 12.14 (86) d Hepburn 7.9 (51)
Gordon 18.18 (126) d Buninyong 7.9 (51)
RESERVES
Gordon 7.15 (57) d Buninyong 3.6 (24)
Dunnstown 11.8 (74) d Rokewood-Corindhap 3.6 (24)
Learmonth 20.6 (126) d Skipton 6.3 (39)
Springbank 26.15 (171) d Daylesford 2.2 (14)
Bungaree 6.13 (49) d Creswick 4.3 (27)
Ballan 9.10 (64) d Beaufort 6.6 (42)
Newlyn 14.11 (95) d Hepburn 3.8 (26)
Clunes 11.8 (74) d Waubra 4.2 (26)
UNDER-18
Beaufort 13.9 (87) d Ballan 6.4 (40)
Springbank 11.9 (75) d Daylesford 3.12 (30)
Dunnstown 12.8 (80) d Rokewood-Corindhap 6.5 (41)
Learmonth 4.5 (29) d Skipton 2.2 (14)
Waubra 12.12 (84) d Clunes 4.4 (28)
Newlyn 8.13 (61) d Hepburn 4.5 (29)
Gordon 6.11 (47) d Buninyong 4.8 (32)
UNDER-15
Beaufort 6.1 (37) d Ballan 3.4 (22)
Springbank 8.11 (59) d Daylesford 7.6 (48)
Dunnstown 4.11 (35) d Rokewood-Corindhap 4.7 (31)
Learmonth 2.8 (20) d Skipton 1.3 (9)
Clunes 9.10 (64) d Waubra 1.3 (9)
Newlyn 15.17 (107) d Hepburn 1.3 (9)
Buninyong 7.7 (49) d Gordon 6.6 (42)
Bungaree 8.4 (52) d Creswick 3.4 (22)
UNDER-12
Ballan 13.6 (84) d Beaufort 2.2 (14)
Springbank 3.4 (22) d Daylesford 1.4 (10)
Rokewood-Corindhap 3.2 (20) d Dunnstown 2.1 (13)
Learmonth 3.9 (27) d Skipton 0.0 (0)
Waubra 6.2 (38) d Clunes 2.1 (13)
Newlyn 4.9 (33) d Hepburn 0.0 (0)
Buninyong 7.10 (52) d Gordon 2.1 (13)
Bungaree 5.3 (33) d Creswick 2.1 (13)
MININERA DISTRICT FNL
SENIORS
Penshurst 17.16 (118) d Caramut 3.5 (23)
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 28.16 (184) d Lismore-Derrinallum 3.2 (20)
Tatyoon 19.10 (124) d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 4.4 (28)
Ararat Eagles 11.9 (75) d SMW Rovers 7.8 (50)
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 17.15 (117) d Great Western 8.8 (56)
Woorndoo-Mortlake 38.29 (257) d Moyston-Willaura 2.6 (18)
RESERVES
Penshurst 17.16 (118) d Caramut 1.1 (7)
Lismore-Derrinallum 24.16 (160) d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 1.2 (8)
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 6.13 (49) d Tatyoon 7.3 (45)
Ararat Eagles 9.7 (61) d SMW Rovers 4.3 (27)
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 9.12 (66) d Great Western 9.6 (60)
Woorndoo-Mortlake 30.13 (193) d Moyston-Willaura 2.6 (18)
UNDER-16.5
Penshurst 7.14 (56) d Caramut 2.5 (17)
Ararat Eagles 5.11 (41) drew w/ Moyston-Willaura 5.11 (41)
Great Western 4.6 (30) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 1.7 (13)
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 13.12 (90) d Tatyoon 1.1 (7)
MARYBOROUGH CASTLEMAINE DISTRICT FNL
SENIORS
Natte-Bealiba 7.13 (55) d Maldon 8.6 (54)
Carisbrook 25.20 (170) d Avoca 3.6 (24)
Trentham 16.16 (112) d Lexton 6.8 (44)
Harcourt 14.17 (101) d Talbot 5.2 (32)
Navarre 24.14 (158) d Maryborough Rovers 4.3 (27)
Dunolly 17.20 (122) d Royal Park 7.7 (49)
Newstead 15.25 (115) d Campbells Creek 1.0 (6)
RESERVES
Maldon 19.13 (127) d Natte Bealiba 8.3 (51)
Dunolly 6.9 (45) d Royal Park 6.4 (40)
Newstead 25.22 (172) d Campbells Creek 0.0 (0)
Trentham 25.20 (170) d Lexton 0.3 (3)
Carisbrook 20.17 (137) d Avoca 4.2 (26)
Navarre 4.7 (31) d Maryborough Rovers 0.2 (2)
Talbot 27.12 (174) d Harcourt 3.3 (21)
UNDER-17.5
Maldon v Natte Bealiba
Lexton 4.3 (27) d Royal Park 3.5 (23)
Carisbrook v Avoca
Talbot 21.10 (136) d Harcourt 2.2 (14)
UNDER-14.5
Maldon 14.13 (97) d Natte Bealiba 1.1 (7)
Navarre 11.8 (74) d Maryborough Rovers 4.4 (28)
Carisbrook 18.23 (131) d Avoca 2.3 (15)
Harcourt 12.4 (76) d Talbot 1.0 (6)
UNDER-11.5
Natte Bealiba 7.4 (46) d Maldon 0.1 (1)
Royal Park 9.4 (58) d Dunolly 2.1 (13)
Newstead 12.12 (84) d Campbells Creek 2.0 (12)
Trentham 10.10 (70) d Lexton 1.1 (7)
Carisbrook 4.7 (31) d Avoca 1.1 (7)
Navarre 17.11 (113) d Maryborough Rovers 0.0 (0)
Harcourt 6.8 (44) d Talbot 0.0 (0)
BALLARAT FNL
A GRADE
Sunbury 100 d Bacchus Marsh 11
Melton 51 d East Point 44
Darley 53 d Lake Wendouree 46
Ballarat 39 d Melton South 37
North Ballarat 60 d Sebastopol 47
B GRADE
Sunbury 54 d Bacchus Marsh 27
East Point 57 d Melton 43
Darley 53 d Lake Wendouree 39
Melton South 44 d Ballarat 27
North Ballarat 44 d Sebastopol 32
C GRADE
Sunbury 41 d Bacchus Marsh 12
Melton 36 d East Point 32
Lake Wendouree 35 d Darley 32
Melton South 33 d Ballarat 23
Sebastopol 43 d North Ballarat 34
D GRADE
Bacchus Marsh 28 d Sunbury 27
East Point 37 d Melton 31
Lake Wendouree 30 d Darley 22
Melton South 37 d Ballarat 32
North Ballarat 42 d Sebastopol 33
E GRADE
Melton 24 d East Point 20
Lake Wendouree 41 d Darley 11
Melton South 35 d Ballarat 20
North Ballarat 24 d Sebastopol 15
Sunbury 22 d Bacchus Marsh 18
19/UNDER
East Point 51 d Melton 20
Darley 57 d Lake Wendouree 17
Ballarat 39 d Melton South 32
Sebastopol 38 d North Ballarat 36
Sunbury 41 d Bacchus Marsh 12
CENTRAL HIGHLANDS NL
A GRADE
Creswick 36 d Bungaree 36
Beaufort 74 d Ballan 20
Daylesford 54 d Springbank 49
Rokewood-Corindhap 78 d Dunnstown 29
Learmonth 78 d Skipton 29
Clunes 49 d Waubra 39
Newlyn 55 d Hepburn 45
Buninyong 45 drew with Gordon 45
B GRADE
Buninyong 42 d Gordon 25
Ballan 34 d Beaufort 27
Newlyn 46 d Hepburn 19
Learmonth 56 d Skipton 30
Springbank 43 d Daylesford 11
Bungaree 33 d Creswick 19
Rokewood-Corindhap 29 d Dunnstown 19
Clunes 44 d Waubra 33
C GRADE
Gordon 32 d Buninyong 23
Ballan 35 d Beaufort 25
Hepburn 35 d Newlyn 34
Daylesford 32 d Springbank 30
Learmonth 40 d Skipton 22
Creswick 31 d Bungaree 16
Dunnstown 30 d Rokewood-Corindhap 27
Clunes 39 d Waubra 17
D GRADE
Creswick v Bungaree
Beaufort 24 d Ballan 10
Clunes 26 d Waubra 12
17/UNDER
Buninyong 32 d Gordon 29
Learmonth 26 d Skipton 25
Waubra 20 d Clunes 19
Hepburn 32 d Newlyn 19
Ballan 32 d Beaufort 6
Springbank 24 d Daylesford 23
Dunnstown 36 d Rokewood-Corindhap 18
LADDER: HEPBURN 24, 259.09; BUNGAREE 22, 250.88; SPRINGBANK 22, 136.7; SKIPTON 20, 207.5; LEARMONTH 20, 181.73; DUNNSTOWN 16, 111.35; NEWLYN 12, 140.21; GORDON 12, 99.32; Ballan 12, 88.11; Carngham-Linton 12, 84.21; Buninyong 12, 80.54; Waubra 8, 32.47; Beaufort 8, 19.58; Daylesford 6, 76.13; Rokewood-Corindhap 6, 55.56; Clunes 4, 48.59
15/UNDER
Bungaree 40 d Creswick 3
Springbank 32 d Daylesford 8
Learmonth 35 d Skipton 12
Waubra 22 d Clunes 11
Newlyn 36 d Hepburn 26
Buninyong 31 d Gordon 7
Rokewood-Corindhap 26 d Dunnstown 20
LADDER: SPRINGBANK 24, 340.35; BUNINYONG 24, 204.94; NEWLYN 20, 133.67; BALLAN 111.39; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 18, 125.96; CARNGHAM-LINTON 18, 90.27; HEPBURN 16, 125; BUNGAREE 12, 108.64; Waubra 12, 80.18; Learmonth 8, 102.76; Skipton 8, 96.15; Clunes 8. 95.58; Dunnstown 8, 82.47; Daylesford 8, 70.43; Gordon 4, 52.35; Creswick 4, 16.94
13/UNDER
Creswick 19 d Bungaree 10
Ballan 11 d Beaufort 9
Daylesford 31 d Springbank 5
Learmonth 24 d Skipton 15
Waubra 51 d Clunes 2
Hepburn 13 d Newlyn 6
Gordon 30 d Buninyong 10
LADDER: DAYLESFORD 24, 360.78; WAUBRA 20, 225; GORDON 20. 202.47; LEARMONTH 20, 186.75; DUNNSTOWN 16, 87.5; SPRINGBANK 14, 127.66; CARNGHAM-LINTON 110.14; BEAUFOIRT 12, 142.5; Skipton 12, 127.85; Buninyong 12, 104.05; Ballan 12, 90.65; Rokewood-Corindhap 12, 86.54; Hepburn 8, 57.94; Bungaree 8, 33.96; Creswick 4, 43.85; Newlyn 4, 33.6; Clunes 4, 31.75
MININERA DISTRICT NA
A GRADE
Penshurst 46 d Caramut 31
Tatyoon 60 d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 24
Ararat Eagles 63 d SMW Rovers 38
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 74 d Great Western 33
Woorndoo-Mortlake 84 d Moyston-Willaura 8
B GRADE
Caramut 25 d Penshurst 24
Lismore-Derrinallum 32 d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 20
Tatyoon 34 d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 28
Woorndoo-Mortlake 60 d Moyston-Willaura 13
Ararat Eagles 77 d SMW Rovers 13
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 38 d Great Western 28
C GRADE
Penshurst 35 d Caramut 7
Lismore-Derrinallum 23 d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 12
Tatyoon 20 d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 14
Woorndoo-Mortlake 27 d Moyston-Willaura 5
Ararat Eagles 47 d SMW Rovers 14
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 21 d Great Western 20
18/UNDER
Caramut 29 d Penshurst 26
Woorndoo-Mortlake 42 d Moyston-Willaura 16
Tatyoon 39 d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 20
15/UNDER
Penshurst 35 d Caramut 10
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 21 d Lismore-Derrinallum 5
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 14 d Tatyoon 7
Woorndoo-Mortlake 20 d Moyston-Willaura 19
13/UNDER
Penshurst 31 d Caramut 19
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 21 d Lismore-Derrinallum 2
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 29 d Tatyoon 6
SMW Rovers 27 d Ararat Eagles 5
Great Western 12 d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 5
Woorndoo-Mortlake 35 d Moyston-Willaura 5
MARYBOROUGH CASTLEMAINE DFNL
A GRADE
Natte Bealiba 46 d Maldon 36
Dunolly 33 d Royal Park 32
Newstead 51 d Campbells Creek 46
Lexton 45 d Trentham 34
Carisbrook 52 drew w/ Avoca 52
Navarre v Maryborough Rovers (pending)
Harcourt 62 d Talbot 22
B GRADE
Lexton 50 d Trentham 12
Avoca 32 d Carisbrook 31
Harcourt 59 d Talbot 12
Natte Bealiba 38 d Maldon 34
Royal Park 37 d Dunolly 23
Newstead 33 d Campbells Creek 29
Navarre v Maryborough Rovers (pending)
C GRADE
Maldon 32 d Natte Bealiba 29
Lexton 23 d Trentham 21
Avoca 40 d Carisbrook 16
Harcourt 35 d Talbot 20
Royal Park 46 d Dunolly 10
Newstead 37 d Campbells Creek 17
Navarre v Maryborough Rovers (pending)
17/UNDER
Maldon 31 d Natte-Bealiba 30
Carisbrook 27 d Avoca 24
Lexton 32 d Trentham 32
Harcourt 35 d Talbot 31
Royal Park 29 d Dunolly 15
15/UNDER
Maldon 21 d Natte Bealiba 15
Carisbrook 44 d Avoca 11
Lexton 46 d Trentham 7
Newstead 29 d Campbells Creek 9
13/UNDER
Natte Bealiba 35 d Maldon 9
Avoca 28 d Carisbrook 21
Newstead 20 d Campbells Creek 15
11/UNDER
Natte Bealiba 12 d Maldon 2
Carisbrook 13 d Avoca 4
Lexton 21 d Trentham 0
Campbells Creek 6 d Newstead 5
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.