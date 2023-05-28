The Courier
Father Bob Maguire's legacy lives on at Lourdes Camel Sanctuary

MS
By Michelle Smith
May 29 2023 - 8:30am
The memorial rock for Father Bob Maguire installed at the Lourdes Camel Sanctuary at Mt Lonarch and (inset) sanctuary owner Sally Millard with some of the camel residents. Main picture supplied, inset by Adam Trafford
The owner of Father Bob's Lourdes Camel Sanctuary at Mount Lonarch, north of Beaufort, has vowed to push on with his dream of creating a sanctuary where underprivileged people could connect with animals and nature.

Michelle Smith

journalist

