The owner of Father Bob's Lourdes Camel Sanctuary at Mount Lonarch, north of Beaufort, has vowed to push on with his dream of creating a sanctuary where underprivileged people could connect with animals and nature.
Sally and Mick Millard partnered with Fr Bob Maguire and the Father Bob Maguire Foundation in 2019 to create a sanctuary and place of education and nature to act as a getaway for those in need.
Father Bob, who died on April 19, had visited several times and now an 8.5 tonne memorial rock will ensure his memory is enshrined at the sanctuary forever.
Plans to develop the sanctuary, to build an amenities block, playground, barbecue and kitchen, had been on hold because of a lack of funds but since Fr Bob's death there has been renewed interest in the sanctuary and backers who have offered to come on board.
"We were never able to raise funds or find someone to come on board, we weren't getting anywhere so we put it on the back burner ... now we've got people interested and it looks like things are going to happen," Ms Millard said.
"I definitely think old Father Bob is upstairs, looking down, and pushing the buttons to make things happen."
This month the massive rock, which was donated to Father Bob before his death, was installed on a hilltop at the sanctuary.
"A couple of months before he died, Bobby rang and said Victorian Trades Hall Union had donated this 'bloody great big rock' to him and could he stick it up here," Ms Millard said.
"He had also been gifted a tree and wanted to put them all up here. That was in process and then he passed away ... so it has now become Father Bob's memorial stone and will be here forever."
The rock had sat outside Victorian Trades Hall in Carlton for decades as a memorial for workers who lost their lives on the job, and a plaque will be retained to honour their memory, with a plaque also erected for Father Bob.
Ms Millard vowed to continue the sanctuary following Father Bob's philosophy of the five Cs - care, concern, connection, common sense and compassion.
"A week after he died it all seem to take off with phone calls left, right and centre ... it seems to have taken on a real life force, his work has not finished and will continue up here," she said.
"The plan is still to bring underprivileged people up here to spend time with animals and mother nature, to fill their hearts, fill their bellies then they can go," she said.
"For whoever can't afford to go on holiday but wants to enjoy somewhere."
The sanctuary also has taken on more life than planned, with the original camel residents now joined by water buffaloes, emus, ostriches, Brahman cattle, donkeys, and guinea fowls. The Millards originally had eight camels, with their herd now growing to 16.
"It's quite the menagerie and everyone here has a history. People contact us asking if we want (animals). We can't turn away things in need, that's what Bob did and we do as well. The unloved and unlovable all belong here."
The name of the sanctuary, Father Bob's Lourdes Camel Sanctuary, pays tribute to his Glaswegian ancestors who used to make the pilgrimage to Lourdes, France, for its healing waters. With Lourdes in the Pyrenees region of France and the camel sanctuary in Victoria's Pyrenees region, the name stuck
