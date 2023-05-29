The Courier
Fed Uni staff take campaign for better pay and conditions to CBD

MS
By Michelle Smith
May 29 2023 - 10:00am
Federation University nursing academic Jane Boag and nursing lecturer Dr Jenny Mee took part in the rally for better pay and conditions. Picture by Adam Trafford
Federation University staff took their calls for better pay and conditions into the centre of town with a public rally among visitors in town for the Ballarat Heritage Festival.

