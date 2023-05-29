Fed Uni staff take campaign for better pay and conditions to CBD

Federation University staff took their calls for better pay and conditions into the centre of town with a public rally among visitors in town for the Ballarat Heritage Festival.
The highly visible rally, held outside the university's Post Office Gallery on Lydiard St, drew more than 100 National Tertiary Education Union members and supporters from as far afield as Gippsland.
It was the latest move in a long-running enterprise bargaining dispute between the university and staff and follows rallies and other actions at Federation University campuses.
Federation University NTEU branch president Dr Mathew Abbott said many members of the public showed their support with cheers, or drivers honking their horns.
"It was beneficial to be in the CBD. It's not something we have done before, or in quite a while, and it was good to have the visual impact.
"We pitched this as a community rally because Federation University is important to people across this community, not just people who work there but a lot of people have got a strong relationship with the institution and many of them are concerned about the direction it's heading in," he said.
Speakers at the rally include former student and current MP for Eureka Michaela Settle, and NTEU Victorian secretary Sarah Roberts.
Dr Abbott said the rally sent a strong message to university management that NTEU members were not going to accept their pay offer.
"All we are asking for is a fair wage increase and decent conditions," he said. "Staff members feel like the offers made so far are so low they have been quite insulting ... and that the pay offer reflects the attitude of the executive to staff," he said.
A week of strike action earlier this month saw management improve the original pay offer but the latest proposal, of 2.55 per cent per annum, is well below agreements at other universities around Australia.
"Our counter-proposal is for a 3.5 per cent increase, which is quite conservative given inflation is running at about double that. But this is about more than pay: it's about standing up to a university executive that has lost its way, and which has been cutting away the very fabric of our university, causing students to choose other institutions."
Also in dispute are claims around proper job classification, work from home arrangements, and equitable superannuation payments for casual workers.
Further negotiations are scheduled to take place this week.
