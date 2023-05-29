The past week's Victorian state budget revealed some delays for key Ballarat transport projects, with some advocates calling for more clarity around the state government's project delivery.
The 2023/24 budget papers, released on Tuesday, revealed a year long delay for the estimated completion date of the Lydiard Street level crossing upgrade, citing "heritage and signalling element complexities".
The project has been the focus of much community attention, after the southern pair of heritage swinging gates were destroyed by a runaway train in May 2020.
A report from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau concluded the train's brakes were not operating correctly at the time, leading to it running through Ballarat station at 100km/h.
Two people on-board received minor injuries in the crash, which left Lydiard Street closed for about 18 months.
During this time, there were protests from heritage advocates calling for the crossing's heritage gates to be re-instated, and anger from businesses regarding the disruptions.
The state government spent $11.5 million on reopening the intersection - installing temporary boomgates and new, modern signaling systems - but as part of a Heritage Victoria permit, options for including the heritage gates in the station precinct needed to be explored.
The state government issued a community consultation survey asking for opinions about two non-operational options for the gates - placing them near the station, or parallel to the tracks.
However, the state government ruled out the gates swinging across train lines again, or closing Lydiard Street permanently with the gates in place.
The 2023/24 has since revealed the project's estimated completion date to be the fourth quarter of the 2023/24 financial year, a whole year later than originally stated.
In response, a Department of Transport and Planning spokesperson said V/Line had applied for a six-month permit extension to Heritage Victoria for the Lydiard Street options assessment.
The project delay was a knock-on effect of the community consultation extension.
"We thank the community for their responses to the community consultation and will continue to work closely with V/Line to assess all viable options for the long-term future of the crossing," the spokesperson said.
"An extension to the submission deadline for the options report has a knock-on effect on the timings of any works at the crossing, in particular signal interface works as those will be shaped by the final outcomes of Heritage Victoria's deliberations.
"In addition, the signal solution leading up to the approaches to the level crossing can only be finalised and implemented once the final determination on the crossing treatment is made."
V/Line is now preparing the options report for Heritage Victoria, which should be received in July.
But some, such as Save our Station advocate Gerald Jenzen, are not satisfied with the transparency around the community consultation for the report.
"There were about 1000 responses, but there were only responses that the planning authority wanted. It (community consultation report) said the return of the gates was unviable without any proper reasons," he said.
"We don't know exactly what the results were. How many of the 1000 responses wanted the railway gates back, we don't know.
"Did everyone tick the two boxes that V/Line wanted - or did majority of people want the gates back, or another solution? We don't know, we haven't been told what the results of the consultation were."
Mr Jenzen said he has lodged a Freedom of Information request for the documents pertaining to the gates' community consultation.
He has also lodged a FOI request for data around car collisions with boom barriers, to make the argument as to why the heritage swinging gates would be just as safe.
"We have been told that the railway gates are unsafe. The safety issue was that the train hit them, the first time in a hundred odd years," he said.
"You regularly read about problems with boom barriers. When it comes to Heritage Victoria, I want to ask, where is the safety issue?
"I think there is a greater safety issue with boom barriers than there is with the gate."
The Heritage Victoria options report will be lodged in July, with a verdict expected soon after.
The Department of Transport spokesperson said any scope and timing of future works at the crossing will be determined following Heritage Victoria's response to the submission.
