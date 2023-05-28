Dollar Bill brewery has gone back-to-back, again taking the crown in the country's most prestigious beer award ceremony.
The Ballarat brewery had a field day at the 30th annual Australian International Beer Awards coming home with three champion awards, including the ultimate prize.
Dollar Bill's Candy Paint 2023, an Australian wild ale with cherries, won in both the Champion Australian Beer and the Best Fruit Beer categories.
Meanwhile, the brewery itself won the Australian Gypsy Brewer award, given to breweries who brew their base product at other locations from their main brewery. Dollar Bill owners Fiona and Ed Nolle said despite having won big at the awards ceremony in 2022, they still felt the same buzzing excitement.
"I thought they must have been joking. I was almost waiting for someone to say 'haha we punked you'. I looked at Ed and just thought what is happening," Fiona said.
"Winning it once is like winning the Melbourne Cup, so to win it twice. It was just insane.
"I don't think it has even sunk in yet. We knew it was good but we didn't think it was that good."
Fellow Ballarat brewery Aunty Jacks also took home an award for the best European Style Pilsner for its Mair St Marzen Draught.
Candy Paint is a barrel aged sour beer made from Morello cherries sourced from the Mornington Peninsula.
"The base beer is quite bretty. Brett has this kind of umami, mushroomy flavour - a bit like truffles. If you enjoy black truffles it is a bit like that. A really nice mushroom umami character with a bit a acidity there to give it some freshness, to give it some liveliness," Ed said.
"The cherries just come in the background with this really nice, fresh charry flavour that balances it out and really makes the difference."
The win comes as Dollar Bill releases its Ballarat Steam Ale to the public, brewed in collaboration with Federation University and released for the Ballarat Heritage Festival.
