The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Transport

Keeping Ballarat Moving: Dyson Drive and Ballarat-Carngham Road roundabout faces delays

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
May 29 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Road works in place on Dyson Drive near Ballarat-Carngham Road. File picture
Road works in place on Dyson Drive near Ballarat-Carngham Road. File picture

Work on a key intersection in the city's west has been pushed back by a year, state budget documents have revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.