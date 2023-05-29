Work on a key intersection in the city's west has been pushed back by a year, state budget documents have revealed.
A roundabout at the Ballarat-Carngham Road and Dyson Drive intersection will be delivered in 2023/24 quarter two because of land acquisition delays and weather issues.
The project was announced during the 2018 election campaign, deemed necessary due to the rapid increase in population in Lucas and Delacombe.
Although initial work has begun, it is likely that Ballarat motorists will see a new roundabout later than initially planned.
Department of Transport and Planning Grampians regional director Liam Butcher said the largest delays in the project came from wet weather, which reduced the days available for construction significantly last year.
The project had also experienced delays due to service relocations and compulsory acquisitions.
"Works are underway to build a roundabout at the intersection of Dyson Drive and Ballarat-Carngham Road which will help in keeping people moving through the growing Ballarat West," he said.
"Dyson Drive is the last project under the massive Keeping Ballarat Moving program that is making travel safer and easier for the growing city."
This comes as a section of Dyson Drive is closed off, where it meets with the intersection of Ballarat-Carngham Road.
The section will close to all traffic from Tuesday, June 13 as crews conduct earthworks, pavement construction, drainage, asphalting and construction of kerb and channels.
Traffic will be detoured via Ballarat-Carngham Road, Learmonth Street and Sturt Street/ Remembrance Drive.
Regional Roads Victoria has informed that access to residential properties and businesses will be retained.
There will be periods of disruption to local roads and traffic flow whilst these temporary access arrangements are in place.
