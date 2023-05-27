At half time on Saturday, three games shared margins under a goal as it set up an exciting finish to a high-quality round that Ballarat Football Netball League followers had been waiting for.
North Ballarat announced itself as a genuine contender on Saturday, taking down last year's grand finalists in a statement-making 30-point win against Sebastopol.
The two sides traded goals all day long at Mars Stadium but when the game was on the line, it was North Ballarat's key players that stood tall and willed their side to victory.
Cam McCallum and Arnold Kirby went head-to-head in a cracking ruck battle, with the Roosters ruck putting together a best-on-ground performance and making his presence felt all across the ground.
He provided on-ballers Riley Polkinghorne and Brock Leonard with first-class service, as well as Stewart Crameri who starred in a new midfield role.
The win moves the Roosters to a 4-3 win-loss record before hosting Melton South, while Sebastopol hosts East Point in a cracking contest.
North Ballarat 14.9 (93) d Sebastopol 10.3 (63)
East Point brought the pressure, but the Bloods showed why they are the reigning premiers as they left Eastern Oval with a hard-fought eight-point win.
Melton trailed midway through the third quarter, which is not an unfamiliar spot for Aaron Tymms' side this season, before digging deep and recording its seventh win of the year.
The Roos had plenty of opportunities to take control of the contest but, similarly to their round six loss to Redan, failed to convert some crucial set shots.
East Point playing coach Jackson Merrett will be able to find plenty of positives despite the unwanted result, as it sets up an enticing clash against a Burra outfit eager to bounce back.
Melton 12.11 (83) d East Point 11.9 (75)
The unbeaten Devils moved to a 6-0 win-loss record following a 72-point triumph against Lake Wendouree on Saturday.
After seven rounds, Darley is looking on-par with Melton as a premiership favourite.
The Devils' smallest margin of victory this season is just 39 points, coming against East Point in round three.
Dan Jordan's side will finally learn how much it has progressed this year when it visits MacPherson Park to play reigning premiers Melton in round eight.
The Lakers are eyeing their second win of the season when they host Bacchus Marsh.
Darley 17.13 (115) d Lake Wendouree 6.7 (43)
Chris Maple's Swans finally have reason to celebrate, enjoying a big day out against the winless Panthers on Saturday.
Ballarat cruised to a 126-point win, handing Melton South its seventh triple-digit defeat of the season.
It is just the second win for last year's preliminary finalists, who now have a two-week break with a round eight bye preluding the King's Birthday weekend.
Ballarat 24.14 (158) d Melton South 4.8 (32)
It was a tale of two halves down at Maddingley Park as a 41-point Sunbury victory overshadowed an impressive performance from Jason Williams' young Cobras outfit.
Bacchus Marsh has only passed 46 total points once this season, but on Saturday put together a red-hot first half to hold a 7.4 (46) to 6.6 (42) half time advantage.
Unfortunately for the winless Marsh, Sunbury's stars turned it on in the third term, holding the Cobras goalless while piling on seven majors of their own to have the game wrapped up by the final break.
Jake Sutton booted four goals for the Lions, who were without Harrison Minton-Connell (VFL) and their skipper Tyson Lever (foot) on Saturday.
Sunbury 14.17 (101) d Bacchus Marsh 9.6 (60)
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
