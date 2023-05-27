Newlyn announced its arrival as a potential force in the Central Highlands Football League with an emphatic 35-point win over Hepburn at Newlyn on Saturday.
The Cats took the match by the scruff of the neck in the third quarter and then put it away with the opening five goals of the last term.
Each team went into the match undermanned and was further hit by injuries on the day, but it was Newlyn which adjusted the better.
The outcome puts a whole new complexion on the top end of the competition, with Gordon and Bungaree the only remaining unbeaten combinations.
Hepburn, Skipton, Newlyn and Carngham-Linton have the one each loss after six rounds.
Newlyn had by far the better of the second term cut back the Burras' early lead to four points by half-time, but without injured spearhead and coach Marcus Darmody the Cats struggled in front of goals.
However, they were able to correct this in the second half as they added 10 goals to four, with Hepburn unable to impose itself on the game with any authority.
While it was the experienced core of Cal Currie, Giampaolo, Dylan Fishwick and Dan Wehrung who were the constants for Newlyn, it was the young breed of intercept half back Marcus Tilley, lively forward Josh Milne (5 goals) and pacy wingman Jed Labbett who provided the spark for which the Burras had no answer.
IN the other highlight of the day, Ballan had its first win of the season - downing Beaufort by 27 points at Gordon.
Ballan led by just one point at three quarter time before finishing all over the Crows with seven last term goals.
It was also first-year coach Shannon Broadbent's first taste of success.
This leaves Beaufort without a win
Bungaree stayed undefeated and moved into second position with a 100-point win over Creswick at Creswick.
Jackson Murphy booted five for the Demons and John Butler four, while Ben Simpson was again a dominant performer.
Springbank unleashed its full power in defeating Daylesford by 110 points at Daylesford.
Fielding their strongest team of the season, the Tigers opened up a 38-point lead in the first quarter and won every term, capping it off with seven majors in the last.
Joel Maher kicked six goals - one of nine goalkickers for Springbank.
Dunnstown rebounded from a loss by demolishing Rokewood-Corindhap by 108 points at Dunnstown.
Flynn Stevens kicked five goals for Towners, with 13 players kicking majors.
Skipton made it five wins on end, dispensing of Learmonth by 13 points at Learmonth.
The scored were locked together at three quarter time, but it was the Emus which finished the stronger with four goals in the final term.
Josh Draffin kicked four goals, with Andrew Pitson adding three on his return.
Lakies coach Jake Dunne did all could with five majors, while recruit Harley Hunter was among their best on debut.
Clunes came from behind to returning to winning for against Waubra - saluting by 40 points at Waubra.
The Roos made the running in the first half before the Magpies rallied.
Gordon was way too good for Buninyong, winning by 75 points at Buninyong.
Eagles coach Adam Toohey bagged seven goals.
GORDON 24, 193.43
BUNGAREE 20, 222.01
HEPBURN 20, 218.92
SKIPTON 20, 169.28
SPRINGBANK 16, 175.24
NEWLYN 16, 126.6
CARNGHAM-LINTON 16, 118.62
CLUNES 16, 100.24
Dunnstown 12, 128.05
Rokewood-Corindhap 8, 90.6
Learmonth 8, 83.26
Buninyong 4, 80.09
Daylesford 4, 51.76
Ballan 4, 47.65; Creswick 4, 42.88
Beaufort 0, 60.16
Waubra 0, 43.7
Gordon 6.2 10.6 13.15 18.18 (126)
Buninyong 3.1 5.5 6.7 7.9 (51)
GOALS - Gordon: A.Toohey 7, C.Ascough 4, E.Crackel 1, J.Clampit 1, M.Nolan 1, B.Griffiths 1, J.Graham 1, S.Griffiths 1, B.Frazer 1; Buninyong: A.Domic 2, L.Stewart 2, D.Westblade 1, D.Sliwa 1, J.Morgan 1
BEST - Gordon: J.Graham, Z.Ryan, C.Ascough, M.Nolan, A.Toohey; Buninyongs: L.Burbidge, G.Lovett, D.Sliwa, A.Domic, L.Stewart
Clunes 1.3 2.5 8.9 12.11 (83)
Waubra 3.2 4.2 6.4 6.7 (43)
GOALS - Clunes: A.Thompson 2, J.Robertson 2, J.Thomas 2, M.Wrigley 1, R.Thompson 1, L.Morganti 1, C.Newton 1, D.Fazio 1, D.Bulluss 1; Waubra: J.Lukich 3, T.Ford 2, H.Bond 1
BEST - Clunes: J.Thompson, M.Wrigley, J.Thomas, A.Bowd, D.Bulluss, J.Simson; Waubra: T.Ford, H.Roscoe, H.Bond, D.Jenkins, L.McLeod, J.Lukich
Dunnstown 6.4 11.7 18.10 23.16 (154)
Rokewood-Corindhap 2.0 2.5 3.7 6.10 (46)
GOALS - Dunnstown: F.Stevenson 5, W.Henderson 3, J.Calvitto 3, M.Tuddenham 2, J.Learmonth 2, D.Simpkin 1, M.Rae 1, C.Tangey 1, R.Walsh 1, K.Forde 1, J.Leonard 1, B.Cracknell 1, K.Dickson 1; Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Lockyer 3, C.Parkin 2, M.Riding 1
BEST - Dunnstown: W.Henderson, F.Stevenson, J.Leonard, B.Cracknell, M.Tuddenham, J.Calvitto; Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Aikman, M.Lockyer, M.Searl, Z.Priddle, R.Armstrong, M.Brehaut
Springbank 6.3 10.7 15.13 22.16 (148)
Daylesford 0.1 2.2 5.3 5.8 (38)
GOALS - Springbank: J.Maher 6, J.Simpson 3, T.Finco 3, J.Thompson 3, D.Shelley 2, B.Haintz 2, S.Donegan 1, J.Curran 1, F.Toose 1; Daylesford: J.McNamara 2, T.Nesbitt 1, C.Peart 1, B.Jones 1
BEST - Springbank: J.Maher, J.Thompson, P.Glanford, B.Haintz, J.Curran, F.Toose; Daylesford: T.Nesbitt, J.Cummings, X.Walsh, C.Peart, A.Leonard, J.Evans
Ballan 1.1 6.1 8.3 15.6 (96)
Beaufort 0.1 2.5 7.8 10.9 (69)
GOALS - Ballan: T.Trickey 6, T.Cox 3, D.Trickey 2, S.Crea 1, J.Homewood 1, H.Bongart 1, J.Kurzman 1; Beaufort: B.Howard 3, S.Brown 2, L.Cox 1, T.Stubbs 1, T.Haase 1, D.Jones 1, C.Mahony 1
BEST - Ballan: ; Beaufort: T.McKenzie, T.Stubbs, T.Haase, L.Cox, C.Mahony, B.Thomas
Newlyn 1.3 2.7 6.11 12.14 (86)
Hepburn 3.3 3.5 4.5 7.9 (51)
GOALS - Newlyn Seniors: J.Milne 5, D.Fishwick 3, M.Cosgrave 2, C.Currie 1, S.Willmott 1; Hepburn: A.McKay 4, J.Pedretti 1, S.Tighe 1, M.Banner 1
BEST - Newlyn: M.Tilley, J.Labbett, S.Murphy-McKay, J.Milne, C.Currie, D.Fishwick; Hepburn: J.Grant, B.Pedretti, J.Hogan, A.McKay, T.Thacker
Bungaree 3.2 8.5 16.10 22.12 (144)
Creswick 2.2 4.3 5.4 6.8 (44)
GOALS - Bungaree: J.Murphy 5, J.Butler 4, I.Quick 3, L.Fitzpatrick 2, B.Dodd 2, L.Thornton 1, T.Elliott 1, B.Willian 1, T.Wakefield 1, J.Mahar 1, D.Murphy 1; Creswick: L.Blake 2, R.Cox 2, R.Pearson 1, A.Sedgwick 1
BEST - Bungaree: B.Simpson, T.Wakefield, T.Elliott, M.Geary, L.Fitzpatrick, N.Browning; Creswick: E.Henderson, D.Whitfield, K.Irvan, L.Blake, J.Thomas, A.Sedgwick
Skipton 3.1 7.3 10.5 14.7 (91)
Learmonth 1.5 5.6 9.11 11.12 (78)
GOALS - Skipton: J.Draffin 4, R.Monument 3, A.Pitson 3, P.Graham 1, J.Maddock 1, M.Romeril 1, S.Willian 1; Learmonth: J.Dunne 5, D.Folkes 2, D.Anderson 2, N.Gittings 1, C.Kimber 1
BEST - Skipton: J.Maddock, P.Graham, S.Willian, D.Kilpatrick, J.Draffin, R.Monument; Learmonth: J.Dunne, D.Anderson, H.Hunter, W.Green, T.Martin, J.Rae
