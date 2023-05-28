North Ballarat announced itself as a contender with a big win against Sebastopol, while East Point lost no fans in a nail-biting eight-point defeat to the reigning premiers.
Catch up on all the round seven action below.
North Ballarat has arrived as a genuine premiership contender following a statement-making 30-point win against Sebastopol on Saturday.
The Roosters were challenged frequently by the Burra, with the two sides trading goals all day long in the Mars Stadium contest.
It was Brendan McCartney's side which stood tallest, enjoying a dominant fourth quarter en route to a crucial win to establish themselves this season.
"We've been getting whacked a bit for losing winnable games but that happens to everyone," McCartney said.
"We learnt a lot from those (Sunbury and Melton) losses, we've got some great kids here at the club, whatever we put in front of them to work on, they do.
"The players wanted to give themselves the chance to be in the game against a really good team and dig in in the last quarter when it is up for grabs."
Stewart Crameri booted two goals for the Roosters on Saturday, but it was his work around the contest that helped guide his team home.
The former AFL player lined up in the midfield for North Ballarat on Saturday.
"He (Crameri) gives us maturity and strength around the ground," McCartney said.
"He's hard to tackle, he helps take a bit of pressure off the likes of Riley (Polkinghorne) and Brock (Leonard)."
Crameri received first-class service from Roosters ruck Cam McCallum, who came out on top in a highly-anticipated battle against Sebastopol's Arnold Kirby.
"(Arnold) Kirby forced Cam to adjust a little bit, he did some good things for his team," McCartney said.
"The thing I love about Cam is he's always wanting to add different things to his game.
"He was great for us (on Saturday)."
It was just the second loss of the season for Sebastopol, with playing co-coach Luke Kiel full of praise for North Ballarat following the defeat.
"We knew that North Ballarat was one of the best teams in the competition coming into this game," Kiel said.
"They were too good around the contest for us and were a lot cleaner.
"It was a good learning for us, we've got another big one in East Point next week."
The Burra will be hoping to bounce back against the Roos in round eight, while North Ballarat has its eyes on improving to a 5-3 win-loss record when it hosts Melton South.
North Ballarat 3.3 5.5 9.7 14.9 (93)
Sebastopol 2.1 6.2 8.2 10.3 (63)
GOALS - North Ballarat: S.Crameri 2, E.Lamb, J.Quick, S.Artz 1, T.Bromley-Lynch, M.Faulkner, I.Lovison, C.McCallum, D.McGuigan, Ri.Polkinghorne, A.Soloman; Sebastopol: H.Papst 3, T.Hutt 2, A.Kirby, T.Lockyer 1, B.Medwell, L.O'Keefe
BEST - North Ballarat: Not provided; Sebastopol: Jack Bambury, Bailey Medwell, Liam Latch, Ben Hutt, Lachlan O'Keefe
The reigning premiers continued their perfect start to 2023 with another come-from-behind win against East Point on Saturday.
It was the fourth time Aaron Tymms' side has found itself trailing midway through a contest this season.
"We've spoken about how we can't continue to win games being down at half time but somehow we did it on the weekend by only winning one quarter," Tymms said.
"Winning games ugly is better than losing games but we've certainly got a lot of work to do."
Tymms had plenty of respect for East Point, labelling the round seven clash as a "finals-like" contest.
The Roos were in it right until the final stages of the contest with young gun Strahan Robinson booting two goals on debut.
"East Point and North Ballarat have been the two biggest challenges for us this season," Tymms said.
"East definitely came to play, I think we got them at a bad time coming off that loss to Redan."
The Bloods lost their skipper Jack Walker with a concussion, following a late bump by Paddy Hannaford early in the first quarter.
It meant Braeden Kight and Kyle Borg spent extra time running through the midfield, with Riley and Lachlan Walker not lining up in the Eastern Oval affair.
Walker will miss the Bloods' blockbuster clash with the undefeated Devils in round eight.
Melton 3.1 7.4 9.9 11.9 (75)
East Point 2.4 6.6 11.7 12.11 (83)
GOALS - Melton: B.Kight 4, R.Carter 2, R.Davis, J.Kight, B.Archard 1, Z.Russell; East Point: S.Robinson 2, J.Taylor, B.Whittaker, J.Dodd 1, M.Johnston, B.McDougall, J.Merrett, J.Toulmin
BEST - Melton: Luke Heaney, Jordyn Cotter, Harrison Hanley, Johnathan O'Brien, Braedan Kight, Lachlan Watkins; East Point: Matthew Johnston, Jordan Johnston, Liam Howard, Joel Van Meel, Mitch Walsh, Cam Lovig
Dan Jordan's Devils remained undefeated, but the round seven clash with the Lakers was overshadowed by a scary injury to Lake Wendouree's Kyle Anderson.
Anderson fell from a marking contest and landed awkwardly, ending up concussed and in the hands of trainers midway through the third term.
Anderson has since been released from hospital with Lakers coach Jack Fitzpatrick speaking to him on Sunday saying he was all okay.
Fitzpatrick said it was the worst thing he had seen on a footy field.
"I've seen people knocked out before, I've seen some big hits, but this one was next level," Fitzpatrick said.
"It was pretty distressing. We had players in tears while the game was stopped."
Devils coach Dan Jordan wished Anderson all the best following the incident.
"Our thoughts go out to Anderson and his family," Jordan said.
"Hopefully he's okay."
Henderson Medalist Brett Bewley was rested for Saturday's clash but will suit up for the Devils against Melton in round eight.
Darley 4.2 7.4 13.9 17.13 (115)
Lake Wendouree 1.2 2.4 2.6 6.7 (43)
GOALS - Darley: R.Matricardi 4, W.Johnson 3, J.Cadman 2, D.Leonard, A.Azzopardi 1, L.Baker, M.Denham, L.Ingham, B.Myers, B.Young; Lake Wendouree: N.Pring 2, S.Finlayson 1, B.Helyar, R.O'Keefe, E.Preston
BEST - Darley: Luther Baker, Riley Matricardi, Zane Le Huray, Billy Myers, Will Johnson, Shane Page; Lake Wendouree: Cody Helyar, Rory O'Keefe, Angus Gove, Lachlan O'Connell, Shaun Finlayson, Joel O'Connell
Chris Maple's second win as Ballarat coach has come at the perfect time, with the Swans heading into a two-week break with a 126-point win against Melton South to their name.
Andrew Hooper booted a game-high six goals while both Tristan and Zack Maple added two of their own as the Swans piled on 24 goals to the Panthers' four.
"It was good for our boys to get rewarded for some hard and honest work," Maple said.
"Getting a few players back certainly helped."
Maple said Lawson Prendergast was "outstanding" in his return from injury as Mitch Bishop was "really strong" in defence with eight intercept marks.
Despite the full time margin, there were still some unwanted signs for the experienced coach, with the Swans conceding two goals in the final term while only adding three of their own.
"We slacked off a little in the last quarter so I was a bit disappointed with the finish," Maple said.
"We let Melton South kick a couple goals in the final term so we need to focus on playing four quarters of football."
The Swans move to a 2-5 win-loss record, with some key players to return following their two-week break.
Ballarat 5.2 11.5 21.8 24.14 (158)
Melton South 0.3 1.4 2.6 4.8 (32)
GOALS - Ballarat: A.Hooper 6, R.Perry 3, T.Maple 2, Z.Maple, K.Mellington, F.Perkins, T.Constable 1, J.Drever, S.Fisher, M.McGrath, T.Mooney, L.Prendergast, W.Squires; Melton South: T.Rogers 2, B.Dixon 1, R.Theo
BEST - Ballarat: Mitchell Bishop, Lawson Prendergast, Will Liston, Noah Drever, Marcus Powling, Andrew Hooper; Melton South: John Kovarik, Aydin Rielly, Broden Collins, Cody Chapman, Rhys Lee, Cassius White
Sunbury snapped a nine-year hoodoo as it defeated Bacchus Marsh at Maddingley Park for the first time since 2014.
It was a tale of two halves as a 41-point Sunbury victory was not what Lions coach Travis Hodgson was expecting at half time.
His side trailed the Cobras by four points at the long break, with Hodgson admitting Bacchus Marsh outplayed the Lions in the first quarter.
"Bacchus Marsh played some really good footy, when they get rolling they actually string together some nice play," Hodgson said.
"I was a little bit uncomfortable knowing the history at Maddingley Park, I definitely contemplated the possibility that it could've been another one of those days down there.
"The difference between our best and our worst is a bit too big."
Jake Sutton booted four goals for the Lions, who were without Harrison Minton-Connell (VFL) and their skipper Tyson Lever (foot) on Saturday.
Sunbury 3.4 6.6 13.12 14.17 (101)
Bacchus Marsh 5.1 7.4 7.5 9.6 (60)
GOALS - Sunbury: J.Sutton 4, J.Egan 2, C.Brand 1, L.Brennan, J.Cree, M.Lewis, C.Mobilio, H.Power; Bacchus Marsh: J.Owen 3, J.Cott 1, H.Coulton, A.Craig, L.Goetz, S.Jenks, J.McCreery
BEST - Sunbury: James Cree, Jake Egan, Cody Brand, Jake Sutton, Riley Miller, Jacob Bygate; Bacchus Marsh: Jake McCreery, Tyson Shea, Jake Owen, Ashton Craig, Alex Porter, Kai Tyrrell
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
