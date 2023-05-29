When Alice Stewart first started studying building and construction at Federation TAFE, she was the only female there and had to share a bathroom with the teachers.
Now she has to queue to use the bathroom during break times because so many women are choosing to study a trade.
"When I did my first certificate back in 2018 there was a bit of shock and awe from others seeing me as a female walking into the trade centre," she said.
"Now it's good to see more women in my class and doing trades in general. In my experience, women who are studying at TAFE don't just see their trade as just a job, it's a real passion for them."
New figures reveal almost one in six apprentices and trainees at Federation TAFE are now women.
While women make up the bulk of students in traditionally female-dominated industries such as hairdressing, community services and nursing, their numbers are still low on male-dominated trades like plumbing, automotive mechanics and carpentry.
But they are increasing as barriers are removed and more women are encouraged to seek a trade.
Ms Stewart was the only woman in her Building and Construction Certificate II course after which she began a carpentry apprenticeship, but realised it wasn't quite what she was looking for.
A friend was looking to expand her furniture restoration business, and Ms Stewart was already interested in designing and making furniture, so she jumped on board and returned to study a Certificate III in Cabinet Making from which she will graduate this year.
"I was going to Ballarat East Mens Shed and doing restoration work there on my own items and fell in love with it. It's so fulfilling seeing something from start to finish and I really get a good feeling from it."
And while she plans to stay in her current job for a few years, she has big dreams.
"I feel like I will eventually be a self-employed furniture designer. I want to study more and do more furniture design and making and start having my own little line," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS
The Certificate III in Cabinet Making has seen the proportion of female students almost double over the past five years, with women now accounting for nine per cent of enrolments.
The number of women studying Electrotechnology Electrician programs has doubled since 2019, and women now make up a third of students studying agriculture.
The number of women enrolling in Federation TAFE courses remained steady during the pandemic with around 240 enrolments each year, before an increase of more than 100 additional enrolments in 2022 and healthy enrolments again at the start of this year.
"It is encouraging to see more women enrolling and thriving in their trade careers but unfortunately there is still a way to go," said Federation TAFE chief executive Liam Sloan.
"Federation TAFE is doing everything we can to ensure industry reflects society and are always pushing for greater accessibility and inclusivity for all."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.