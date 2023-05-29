The Courier
Women building new careers as Federation TAFE trades enrolments boom

By Michelle Smith
Updated May 30 2023 - 8:52am, first published 8:30am
Alice Stewart is studying a Certificate III in Cabinet Making, which has seen the proportion of women enrolled almost double over the past five years. Picture supplied
When Alice Stewart first started studying building and construction at Federation TAFE, she was the only female there and had to share a bathroom with the teachers.

