The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Culture and history celebrated as 2023 Heritage Festival wraps up

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated May 28 2023 - 8:13pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jill Taylor-Rodger from Nature's Treasures & Connections at the Heritage Harvest Festival at Sovereign Hill. Picture by Kate Healy
Jill Taylor-Rodger from Nature's Treasures & Connections at the Heritage Harvest Festival at Sovereign Hill. Picture by Kate Healy

Ballarat's "rich and diverse culture" has been celebrated with another successful Heritage Festival giving visitors a taste of the city's past.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.