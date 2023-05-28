Culture and history celebrated as 2023 Heritage Festival wraps up

Ballarat's "rich and diverse culture" has been celebrated with another successful Heritage Festival giving visitors a taste of the city's past.
Mayor Des Hudson said it has been another busy time around Ballarat for the second weekend of the festival.
"With so many activities people turned out to show their support for the festival. I think this year with so many different events on, from enjoying old craft to cultural entertainment and food, it's really been a bumper weekend," Cr Hudson said.
Impressive beards and facial hair took the stage on Saturday in the popular Beard and Stache competition, followed up with a dog beard and stache competition on Sunday.
Also on Saturday was the first Back to Back International Wool Challenge at Ballarat Mining Exchange in which teams competed to process the wool from a sheep's back into a jumper in the fastest possible time.
At Sovereign Hill the second annual Heritage Harvest Weekend drew thousands to explore the foodie culture of the goldfields.
"People have absolutely thronged to Sovereign Hill and to Ballarat as a whole to really enjoy the heritage experience," said Sovereign Hill deputy chief executive Katrina Nitschke.
"We had the Heritage Harvest Weekend where we take the absolute heart of Sovereign Hill, which is about the people who came to this land in the 1850s searching for gold, but when they did that they bought their cultural tradition and practices with them. It was a cultural melting pot ... and a rich and diverse culture around food and the way we work with seasonal harvest."
The focus of the Heritage Harvest Weekend was on the many methods of preserving seasonal produce to last through the winter and the various techniques used then and now.
"Thousands and thousands came and there was definitely a real buzz on the street," she said.
"People came last year and really wanted to be part of it again, and we had many people who came last year asking us when it was going to be on again."
Last year the Ballarat Heritage Festival contributed more than $1 million to the Ballarat economy, with similar results expected this year.
"This is really about Ballarat being back open for business, ready for events and looking to have people not only our own come to take part," Cr Hudson said.
The festival received a boost last year when it won a bronze award in festival and events category of the Victorian Tourism Awards.
"All towns are wanting to put on events as part of their tourism and other offerings and part of COVID recovery so (the extra recognition) doesn't hurt when you receive an award. Hopefully this year we'll pick up silver or gold," he said.
