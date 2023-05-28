The community has rallied around a Creswick family after a tragic shed fire this month left mother-of-two Pasqalia Cassar with severe burns after she tried to save the family's beloved greyhounds from the inferno.
Ms Cassar, a language teacher at Daylesford and Wendouree primary schools, suffered burns to her face, hands and back and faces at least a month in the Alfred Hospital undergoing skin grafts.
Following news of the May 19 blaze, the community have rallied in force to support Ms Cassar, husband Stefano and their children Nico, 6, and Lia, 3.
Neighbours and Greyhound Racing Victoria organised veterinary treatment and boarding kennels for the family's surviving greyhounds, and neighbours and community members have been dropping off meals and helping with household chores.
Money for petrol has been donated, workers at Lia's childcare centre pick up Nico from school and care for him until they are picked up and often send meals home, and two fundraising campaigns have been set up to support the family while neither parent is able to work.
"Little things make a lot of difference right now," Mr Cassar said.
In the immediate aftermath of the fire, Ms Cassar was flown to Melbourne for specialist burns treatment and Mr Cassar was treated at Ballarat Base Hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns.
Ms Cassar's mother has since flown in from Malta to help support the family, allowing Mr Cassar to divide his time between daily visits to Melbourne to visit his wife in hospital, and spending time with the children.
Mr Cassar said there was no sign of fire in the shed containing the greyhound kennels until his wife opened the door to let the dogs out.
"When she opened the door she saw smoke then all of a sudden the fire took off and ... came toward her," he said.
Mr Cassar and Lia were both home sick, watching a movie on the couch together, when the power went out.
"I went out to see what was going on and when I walked out I heard Pasqalia call out 'help' from the shed, which is maybe 10 metres from the house."
Despite the initial blast which inflicted severe burns to her face, Ms Cassar went in to the shed to try to rescue as many of the dogs as she could, suffering burns to her hands from opening the hot metal doors to let the dogs out.
Lia is missing her mum but is too young to realise what has happened, but Nico because he is so attached to the dogs ... when he came from school he saw the shed and cried about the dogs.- Stefano Cassar
Mr Cassar also entered the burning building to help rescue their 11 greyhounds.
Five survived.
"For us they are family. They have been with us since, well we helped most of them in our house. The kids play with them, they have grown with us and for us they are part of the family.
"That's why we went inside the shed when it was on fire, because we love them."
Greyhound racing began as a hobby for the family but Mr Cassar was hoping to eventually transition to becoming a full time trainer.
In March he decided to wind back the hours he worked as an engineer to do more with the dogs and have greater flexibility to spend time with Nico and Lia.
"I love what I do with the dogs. It gives you a bit of flexibility. When you're in the office you work long hours but with the dogs you can plan some flexible time so you can be more around for the kids," he said.
The future now is not so clear.
Ms Cassar will have more skin graft surgery today and doctors have said that recovery from her burns is likely to take at least a year.
On the weekend he took Nico to visit the surviving dogs at boarding kennels, and to bring home one of the dogs who is a pet.
"Lia is missing her mum but is too young to realise what has happened, but Nico because he is so attached to the dogs ... when he came from school he saw the shed and cried about the dogs.
"We bought one of them home, one of them who is a pet and stays indoors so he is happy now to have one greyhound back."
Ballarat Greyhound Racing Club president Jodie Faralla said the Cassar family were well known in the greyhound community and supporters and clubs had been quick to rally around them.
"Everybody is banding together hoping to raise money to help with medical bills, flying in the grandmother to help with the children ... and help them meet the challenges they face," Ms Faralla said.
"It's time for the generous greyhound community to throw their collective arms around the Cassars as they commence the long road to recovery from a fire at their property."
Ms Faralla said as well as coordinating one of the two Go Fund Me campaigns for the family, the club would organise a fundraiser for the family and called for donations.
Mr Cassar said he was incredibly grateful for the community support and the fundraising campaigns, which have so far raised more than $15,000 to support the family through their recovery and rebuild.
The Go Fund Me campaigns are Cassar Family Recovery Fund and Help Pasqalia and her family.
