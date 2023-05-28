THE Ballarat Miners men are back on the winners list after an overtime thriller against Casey, with imports Tyler Rudolph and Jack Davidson leading the way in a 94-91 win.
After scores were locked at 85-all at the end of regular time, Rudolph stood up in the extra period, hitting two massive three point shots and another two pointer to give his team the advantage.
Jack Davidson also made a welcome return to the Miners line-up, shooting a spectacular eight from 12 from the three point line, on his way to a game-high 34 points.
It was those two starring performances and a few minute from point guard Max Cody who played limited minutes on his return from a hamstring injury that has seen the Miners tie-up their season at 6-6 and would be most pleasing to coach Luke Sunderland.
After four successive losses, this was a game the Miners just couldn't afford to drop. Just like the past few weeks, the Miners got off to a flyer, but a lapse in concentration saw them give up the lead by half-time.
However, this time with a full-squad to pick from, there was to be no second half fade-out as they hang in, helped by some impressive long-range shooting.
Remarkably in the tight last quarter, the Miners' first 15 points all came from the three-point range as they hit 20 on the night at better than 50 per cent. That long-range accuracy would eventually prove the difference.
"We'd won the fourth quarter so we were pretty confident we could win it in overtime," Sunderland said.
"Their import came on in and we didn't know a lot about him and he shot better than we expected, but once we adjusted late we slowed him down a bit.
I thought our defence was on point, wanted to keep them to 85 or under and that's exactly what it was at the end of regulation
Sunderland paid tribute to the games of Jordan Lingard and Amos Brooks who he said worked in tandem the best he'd seen this season.
The Miners are likely to play at the Minerdome next Saturday night against Sandringham, while Selkirk Stadium undergoes works to its roof, before a Sunday road trip to face the Melbourne Tigers.
Ballarat Miners 94 (J Davidson 34, T Rudolph 30) def Casey Cavaliers 91 (P Emillen 34, S Djitte 15)
