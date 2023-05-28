The Courier
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball

Ballarat Miners defeat Casey in overtime in NBL1 South

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 28 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyler Rudolph hit 30 points, including eight in overtime to give the Miners a thrilling win.
Tyler Rudolph hit 30 points, including eight in overtime to give the Miners a thrilling win.

THE Ballarat Miners men are back on the winners list after an overtime thriller against Casey, with imports Tyler Rudolph and Jack Davidson leading the way in a 94-91 win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.