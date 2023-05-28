A TOP-of-the-table blockbuster that lived up to the hype, a series of close finishes and one team's continued dominance headlined a huge weekend of Central Highlands Netball League A Grade played on Saturday.
All eyes were on the clash between Daylesford and Springbank with the two sides both undefeated so far and the annual Pride Game was worthy of its big status.
Daylesford got the jump early and while Springbank stayed in touch for most of the contest, getting to within one goal at half-time, the Bulldogs were able to steady in the second half, winning 54-49.
For playing-coach Carly Post who was travelling back home from the United States, it was a perfect gift to enjoy the long flight.
"I had one of my really good friends Riley Richardson look after the team, he's a decorated men's player, he's signed on as a specialist attacking coach for us and coached at the weekend for us.
"The feedback was that Springbank is the strongest defensive end we've had to play against to date. They made feeding Peta Fay at goal shooter difficult, but having Riley as the attacking coach for us, we were able to work it out and get the job done.
"Defensively Lydia Hasler-Betts was out of control, she was just dynamite and it was the best game Tilly White has played all year at centre wing defence."
Successive victories over previously undefeated teams in Rokewood-Corindhap and Springbank has given the A grade team confidence it could play finals for the first time in club history.
"It's monumental for the club, it's all volunteer run, we do it for the love of the game, it's so great to see some success," Post said.
"While we've generally had strong juniors, I'm a firm believer in that you can't be what you can't see, having a strong and competitive A grade is something really exciting for the club. The buzz is incredible."
It was a thrilling round of matches right across the board with Gordon and Buninyong locked unable to be separated at the end of an engrossing, a high-quality contest, drawing 45-all in the season's second drawn match.
It was almost another draw as well in the Creswick versus Bungaree contest, with Bungaree scoring an invaluable four points with a 36-34 win.
Newlyn won its third game of the season and in doing so moved into the top eight with a strong, but hard-fought win over Hepburn. The Burra are one of the most-improved teams in the competition and took it up the strong Cats outfit, but Newlyn held firm winning 55-45.
Another 10-goal margin occurred in the Clunes versus Waubra match with the Magpies doing enough for a 49-39 win.
Three of the top teams scored big wins with Learmonth now the only team not to drop some points, with a 78-29 win over Skipton. The Lakies look the team to beat, but right at their heels is Beaufort who walloped Ballan 78-20. The other big result was for Rokewood-Corindhap who bounced who won 78-29 over Dunnstown.
