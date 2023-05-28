Newlyn has confirmed it is primed to be a big time player in the Central Highlands Football League this season.
The Cats built on some solid early season form to inflict Hepburn's first defeat - 12.14 (86) to 7.9 (51).
The most impressive aspect of Newlyn's performance was the way it put away the Burras with the first five goals of the last quarter to break the contest wide open.
Hepburn went into the encounter well below full strength and then lost the services of ruckman Sean Tighe and Cooper Bath during the day, but Newlyn also had issues with coach and key forward Marcus Darmody withdrawing from the selected side and key defender Jackson Starcevich not seeing out the game.
Newlyn adjusted better to the setbacks and ultimately with a more fluent game style grabbed the upper hand after a dour first half and took Hepburn out of its comfort zone.
"This sets up our season," Darmody said.
He said Gordon and Hepburn shaped as the top two teams in the competition and to get a win over one of them put the Cats in a good position.
"We have a tough one up next against Clunes, but if we can go the King's Birthday long weekend break on five wins and one loss we will be really well placed."
Newlyn lost to Gordon the previous week after a second half fade out.
The Hepburn loss leaves Gordon and Bungaree as the only unbeaten sides after six rounds.
Sixth-placed Newlyn, Hepburn, Skipton and Carngham-Linton have one defeat each, with byes being a factor in where they sit on the ladder.
Hepburn will be looking to rebound against Buninyong at home, when it hopefully regains the likes of Mitch and Brad McKay, Dan O'Halloran and Hayden Rogers.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
