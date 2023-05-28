A masterclass from Abbey Wehrung and a season's best performance from import Emma Karamovic has propelled the Ballarat Miners women to a richly deserved victory on the road at Casey on Saturday night.
Wehrung was sublime, dominating the contest with the Caveliars with 35 points, but it was Karamovic who stood-up in her best performance with the club, all done without Tayanna Jones who missed with Covid symptoms.
The Swede hit 23 points, brought down seven rebounds and also had three assists, but importantly was on target all night, hitting 10 of 15 from the field of which eight of 11 came from inside, giving the Miners that inside spark they've missed in the first half of the season.
It was the complete performance from the Miners, one which has been coming after narrow defeats to top sides in recent weeks, which will hopefully fill them with confidence for the rest of the season
In recent weeks, Ballarat has been giving up leads at the start and struggling back into the contest, this time they scored the first eight points of the match.
Although Casey briefly brought it back level late in the quarter, the Miners clicked into gear in the second quarter and never lost the lead.
They won the shooting percentage, they dominated the rebounds and the assists with no-one on the Casey side getting off the chain with 19 points from Rachel Bell the best her team could muster.
Coach Rob Baker said while there had been some "moral victories" in recent weeks, this meant a lot to the team.
"The feel on the bus trip and in the rooms was something we haven't seen in a while," he said. "As soon as we got off the bus I could see we were switched on.
"There was no-way the girls were going to back themselves into a corner like they had in recent games. The offence worked for the first time in quite a long time."
Baker was thrilled for Karamovic, saying her presence enabled Wehrung to play her natural game.
"Abbey plays better when she has people around her and she can go about an do her thing," he said. "Em is such a team oriented player and is at her best when its moving and game flows."
Baker also gave Ella Macleod her first run in the senior, saying the youngster had earned her stripes, playing some important minutes throughout the game.
"We've been playing good, but you do get sick of moral victories, now everything is starting to come together and no-one will be able to take as lightly now."
Ballarat Miners 79 (A Wehrung 35, E Karamovic 23) def Casey Cavaliers 66 (R Bell 19, S Blicavs 18)
