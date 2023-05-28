Greater Western Victoria Rebels graduate turned AFL number one draft pick Aaron Cadman was in the house as the Rebels Boys took down a ladder-leading Tasmania by 35 points on Sunday.
The Rebels kicked nine behinds before Cobden junior Rhys Unwin finally landed the first goal of the afternoon in the 20th minute mark of the second term.
Just one minute later, South Warrnambool star George Stevens added the Rebels second major and suddenly an 11-point Tasmania lead became a one-point Rebels advantage to take into half time.
From there, it was all Rebels as David Loader's side enjoyed a five-goal second half, in which they held the Devils goalless, en route to a sensational victory.
Bacchus Marsh junior Josh Huxtable continued his break-out form with two goals for the Rebels, while East Point export Lachlan Charleson was a big fan of his own work, kicking the game-winning goal early in the fourth quarter.
Loader said it was his side's best win for the year.
"We knew Tassie were a really physical side that play a fast brand of footy so we'd spoken about how we were going to respond from a below-par performance last week," Loader said.
"They were all over us throughout the first 20 minutes of the game and when they got to three goals in front in tricky conditions I thought we'd set ourselves a really big challenge.
"We were able to arm wrestle the game back in the last five minutes of the first quarter and we found some opportunities."
Draftee hopefuls in Joel Freijah (Horsham Saints) and Luamon Lual (South Warrnambool) starred, with Freijah tallying a team-high 29 disposals, but East Point junior Ned Renfree put together a near-best-on-ground performance on debut.
The Ballarat Miners guard showed he is just as capable on Mars Stadium as he is at Selkirk, with the hard-nosed player enjoying a 19-disposal debut.
"It was an awesome response after a disappointing result last week," Loader said.
"I think the boys will be very pleased knowing that we've got our brand of footy back."
The Rebels return to action against Gippsland Power on Sunday.
Last time the Rebels and Gippsland went head-to-head, the Rebels stunned the competition in similar fashion to Sunday, with a 12-point win over the then-ladder leading Power as Cadman kicked the sealer.
GWV Rebels 0.3 2.8 4.11 7.17 (59)
Tasmania 3.1 3.1 3.2 3.6 (24)
GOALS - GWV Rebels: Josh Huxtable 2, Lachlan Charleson 1, Harry Keast, Ethan McKercher, George Stevens, Rhys Unwin; Tasmania: E.Blizzard 1, M.Mapley, A.Schoenmaker
BEST - GWV Rebels: George Stevens, Ollie Hannaford, Lachlan Charleson, Harry Charleson, Joel Freijah, Ned Renfree; Tasmania: Geordie Payne, Arie Schoenmaker, Oscar Vandam, Joshua Curtis, Beau Nash, Max Mapley
