The Courier
Match Report

Talent League: GWV Rebels bounce back to take town top-seeded Tasmania

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated May 28 2023 - 6:57pm, first published 4:00pm
South Warrnambool product George Stevens celebrates a goal for the GWV Rebels on Sunday. Picture by Kate Healy
South Warrnambool product George Stevens celebrates a goal for the GWV Rebels on Sunday. Picture by Kate Healy

Greater Western Victoria Rebels graduate turned AFL number one draft pick Aaron Cadman was in the house as the Rebels Boys took down a ladder-leading Tasmania by 35 points on Sunday.

