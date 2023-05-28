BFNL 2023: Swans sneak home, Roosters up for fight | R7 Netball Wrap

Ballarat now has some context to see how far it has come this season following a nail-biting two-goal win against Melton South on Saturday.
The Swans stormed home for a 39-37 victory, their second of the season under coach Karen Goonan.
"We were pretty happy with our efforts on Saturday, we're trying to put a few things together so it was nice to see it fall into place," Goonan said.
"We did give Melton South a good headstart though so to bring it back and leave with a win was pleasing."
Goonan's side was down 8-1 in the early minutes of the opening term but managed to claw their way back for a crucial win.
"We were behind all game and it was a bit of a rollercoaster in terms of the scoreboard," Goonan said.
"We were able to chip away at it throughout the game and hold on in the final minutes."
The win allows the Swans to head into a two-week break with a 2-5 win-loss record.
"We have our own little goals we're looking to achieve this season," Goonan said.
"We're starting to really create those bonds on court and come together as a group.
"It is a bit of a shame how we have the bye and then another week off."
Following their two-week break, the Swans return to action against Sunbury, which cruised past Bacchus Marsh with an 89-goal win on Saturday.
Darley and North Ballarat remain undefeated, with the Roosters overcoming a valiant Sebastopol at Mars Stadium.
The 60-47 result was Sebastopol's first loss of the season.
Darley enjoyed a seven-goal win against Lake Wendouree, with the Lakers losing no fans following a strong performance.
Melton, which started the season 0-5, made it back-to-back wins with a seven-goal triumph over East Point, which is still chasing its first victory this season.
It followed a big win against Bacchus Marsh for the Bloods.
Darley sits atop the ladder, with second-placed North Ballarat only 2.02 percent off the mark.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.