Some intriguing results in the Central Highlands Football League in round six on Saturday.
Newlyn left no stone unturned in an effort to add quality players to ignite a push into the Central Highlands Football League top eight this season.
The experienced Cal Currie and Chris Giampaolo were among them and they showed as catalysts in the Cats' 35-point win over the previously undefeated Hepburn at Newlyn on Saturday how valuable they have quickly proved to be.
Currie was rarely far from the action in the midfield and Giampaolo played with freedom and authority off the half back line - acting as a stopper as well as launching repeated transitions.
However, it was two graduates of Newlyn under-age ranks, Marcus Tilley and Josh Milne, who provided the biggest spark.
They were irrepressible.
Tilley played as an intercepting half back, while Milne was taken away from his usual defensive role to play as a leading target up forward and finished with a defining five goals.
Newlyn coach Marcus Darmody heaped praise on the duo.
"Our younger players, that's where our improvement is going to come from."
He said Tilley was a good ball user and his athletic ability had been on show for all to see, with dash out of defence.
He described Milne's performance as super, adding needed mobility across half forward.
Wingman Jess Labbett was another youngster to catch the eye with his run and carry.
While it was a convincing win in the end, the first half was a tense struggle with Newlyn and Hepburn all too often turning over possession, leading to a high stoppage rate.
Andy McKay (four goals) was Hepburn's main target in attack, while Newlyn was unable to convert its chances and went to the main break four points down.
The second half opened up, with Newlyn's better ball movement proving too much for an undermanned Hepburn.
The Cats ended up with too many options for the Burras to negate, with Dylan Fishwick and Matt Cosgrave also providing targets in the absence of the injured Darmody.
Gordon has moved to the top of the ladder after a 75-point win over Buninyong at Buninyong.
The unbeaten Eagles claimed the number one spot as a result of Hepburn losing to Newlyn.
Gordon had the better of the opening term to lead by 19 points, but it was the Bombers which made the first move in the second.
However, they were unable to sustain the effort and by the main break the Eagles were 31 points up and on their way.
Gordon had it all their own way after half-time with eight goals to two.
Adam Toohey kicked seven majors for the Eagles.
While Gordon now has two weeks off with a bye and the long weekend, Buninyong has a lot to consider.
The Bombers suffered an even bigger loss to Gordon in round six last year and had just two wins.
They did not win again until round 10 and strung together eight consecutive victories to play finals.
Buninyong has only one win to its name right now and in the run home have to play the improved Bungaree and Carngham-Linton, which right now are in the thick of the battle for finals berths.
Clunes overcame a slow start to run down Waubra by 40 points at Waubra.
After leading by nine points at half-time, injuries took a toll on the Roos and Clunes set up a winning break in a six-goal third term.
Clunes coach Luke Davidson said the Magpies did not help their own cause early.
"We improved on inside 50 entries, but didn't take our opportunities. We couldn't hit the scoreboard.
"We were happy enough at half-time, knowing that if we started to get reward for effort on the scoreboard the game would turn our way."
He said a strong start in the third quarter had set Clunes on its way.
Waubra coach Trav Ford said giving up three early goals early in the third quarter had been the most disappointing aspect of the day.
He said while not offering it as excuse, the impact of injuries to important players kicked in in the third quarter.
"That depleted our rotations. It meant we couldn't run the game out as we'd like."
Waubra lost Brandon Green (ankle), Scoitt Whiting (hamstring) and Geordie Lukich (knee) during game and in addition had to play a less than 100 per cent fit James Lukich as a permanent forward rather through the midfield.
Dunnstown put its season back on track with a commanding 108-point win over an undermanned Rokewood-Corindhap at Dunnstown.
Not even losing tall swing man Ryan Walsh (shoulder) during the game and key forward Simon Mackie pre-game caused Dunnstown any issues.
The Towners claimed the early ascendancy and by half-time with a 56-point lead had the game well in hand.
It was just the response Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins was looking for after a flat performance in losing toi Skipton a week earlier.
"We played well. It was a really good even performance.
"Everyone chimed in and played their part."
Wilkins said it was pleasing to see a four-quarter performance without any lapses.
"It was a good brand of free-flowing football. Our energy levels were up."
Rokewood-Corindhap joint coach Brad Macgowan said Dunnstown was particularly good using the full width of the ground.
He said Grasshoppers broke close to even around the ball, but the Towners were able to get to the outside too easily and then find a spare - especially when moving out of defence, when wingers held their width and create open space.
"In the end they were just too good for us."
Already with several players sidelined, Rokewood-Corindhap lost defender Joel Bragagnolo from the selected side.
Springbank is starting to look imposing as it starts to get players back.
The Tigers swamped Daylesford by 110 points, with the Bulldogs having no answers.
Coming off its first win of the season, Dayleford lost Michael Cummings and Joel Brown before the game and then prime mover Chris Peart suffered a shoulder injury and looks like missing next round..
Daylesford coach Hamish Jarrad was impressed by Springbank.
"Of the sides we've played, only Hepburn has looked better.
"They were slick. They'll be right up in the top two or three by the end of the year."
Springbank coach Andrew Challis said the most pleasing aspect of the win was the way the Tigers moved the football.
"We just starting to get used to each other and building some momentum..
"The pressure and the desire was there. We're starting to become more of a team," he said.
Ballan is celebrating its first win of the season.
The Blues had the better of a winless Beaufort by 27 points at Gordon.
Ballan finished the stronger, adding seven goals in the last term to defeat Beaufort by 27 points at Gordon on Saturday.
Blues coach Shannan Broadbent said it was pleasing to not only get a win, but a solid one after an emphatic finish.
He said been a tough year with injuries and not being able to play at its home ground, making it well deserved.
Broadbent said the Blues had been been in winning positions in in a couple of earlier games,so it was satisfying to get reward for effort.
With Beaufort without a win for a full season, right now it is a concern where its next wins is going to come from.
The Crows will get that opportunity against Daylesford next round.
Bungaree retained its unblemished record with a 100-point win over Creswick at Creswick.
Injuries did not help what was already big assignment for the Wickers.
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said the Demons felt comfortable once they got their game fully into stride in the second half.
They kicked away with 14 goals to two to moving into second position.
Creswick coach Paul Borchers said losing players from the selected side owing to injuries and sickness made it difficult even before the first bounce and then more being sidelined in the game made it tough.
"Not having anyone on the bench in the second half hurt us."
He said it not only depleted their numbers, it made it hard structurally with players having to fill roles they were not familiar with - especially in defence.
Branden Sternberg, who has been among the Wickers' best all season, Joel Antonio abd Jarrod McIntyre withdrew before the games.
Skipton had its fifth win on end at the expense of Learmonth at Learmonth.
Scores were level at three quarter time, but it was the Emus which grabbed the early break in the last quarter and then held at the Lakies at bay.
While Skipton is going from strength-to-strength as they look to build on finishing fifth last season, Learmonth is lagging behind where it would prefer to be.
Learmonth coach Jake Dunne said the first quarter had proved costly with 1.5.
"We didn't capitalise."
Dunne said he was pleased the Lakies' work at clearances, but they had been unable to match the finishing work of Skipton in front of goal.
Skipton coach Chris Banwell said Learmonth had applied plenty of pressure through the midfield and it was a credit to his players that they had been able to overcome the home bteam's surges.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.