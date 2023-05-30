LEAKS in the Selkirk Stadium roof over the top of the Peter Eddy showcourt are on track to be fixed this week, but a final decision on whether Saturday night's NBL1 clashes with Sandringham will go ahead at the venue will not be made until at least Thursday.
In positive news, the work, which began on Monday to install drip trays in affected areas of the stadium, are expected to be completed in time for the 50th celebrations of the King's Birthday Junior Basketball Tournament which will be played from June 10-12.
Up to 10,000 people are expected to attend the annual event which will be played all across Ballarat with courts at Selkirk Stadium, the Minerdome and a number of other venues expected to be buzzing with more than 350 teams across the weekend.
Basketball Ballarat's tournament director Joel Anderson said the excitement was building for the biggest junior event so far.
"This is the largest junior tournament we have hosted having increased last year's number by more than 30 per cent," he said.
"We have added an additional four Courts at Phoenix College this year to the fixture to ensure we can get through all the games."
Basketball Ballarat chief executive Neville Ivey said the event generated millions into the Ballarat economy.
"This is an iconic Basketball tournament for Ballarat and competing association and continually gets bigger and bigger every year," he said.
"With 350 teams consisting of players, coaches, parents and siblings converging on Ballarat for the weekend it is estimated to have a significant impact on local business and the community generating $8.3 million in gross regional product."
The final decision on whether this week's NBL1 South matches against Sandringham should be made by Thursday with the likelihood the game will go ahead as scheduled.
Last week, the Minerdome was placed on stand-by in case Selkirk Stadium was unable to be used, but that now should not be required.
