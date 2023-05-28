A 3.8 magnitude earthquake has struck in Melbourne's northwest but there have been no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage.
Geoscience Australia tweeted that the quake struck at a depth of 3km at Sunbury, about 40km northwest of the city, at 11.41pm on Sunday.
Thousands of people contacted the agency to report they had felt the shaking.
Seismology Research Centre Chief Scientist Adam Pascale took to Twitter to say it had been the largest earthquake in over 100 years in the Melbourne metropolitan area.
Victoria's SES tweeted there had been no injuries or serious damage reported from the quake.
