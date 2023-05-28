The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Earthquake rattles Sunbury, recorded as magnitude 3.8

By Aap
Updated May 29 2023 - 7:17am, first published 7:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 3.8 quake that hit Melbourne's suburbs was the largest to hit the metropolitan area in a century. (Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS)
A 3.8 quake that hit Melbourne's suburbs was the largest to hit the metropolitan area in a century. (Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS)

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake has struck in Melbourne's northwest but there have been no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.